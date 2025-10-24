Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story called "devoid of context" by horror director and son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins: "I wouldn’t watch it with a 10-foot pole"

Osgood Perkins' father Anthony Perkins is portrayed in the new series

Anthony Perkins in Psycho
Netflix's new series Monster: The Ed Gein Story may be drawing in a lot of viewers, but one person who vows not to watch the true crime retelling is Longlegs director and the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins, Osgood Perkins.

"I wouldn’t watch it with a 10-foot pole,” said the director to TMZ. Perkins added that Netflix has taken the true crime genre and tuned it into "glamorous and meaningful content," and worries that true crime cases are being “reshaped in real time by overlords.”

Perkins told TMZ that the genre as a whole is "increasingly devoid of context and that the Netflix-ization of real pain is playing for the wrong team." Anthony Perkins remained married to Osgood’s mother until his death from AIDS at age 60 in 1992.

