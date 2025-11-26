New Apple TV crime series due to release next week shelved indefinitely over plagiarism allegations

Apple TV has removed the upcoming French crime show The Hunt from its December slate after finding out it has stolen its story from a '70s novel.

The Hunt, otherwise known as Traqués was supposed to release on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 3, but the streamer has now delayed the series indefinitely. This is because the show's creator and director, Cédric Anger, has been accused of plagiarizing the 1973 novel Shoot by Douglas Fairbairn, as reported by Apple Insider.

The news was later confirmed by the show's producer. In a statement shared with Variety, Gaumont said, "The broadcast of our series The Hunt has been temporarily postponed. We are currently conducting a thorough review to address any questions related to our production. We take intellectual property matters very seriously."

However, when you look at the descriptions for both the upcoming TV show and the original book, there is no denying the similarities. Starring Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent, The Hunt follows a man named Franck and his friends who, whilst on a hunting trip, are suddenly targeted by another group without any explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck and co strike back, shooting one of the attackers. After they escape, Franck and his friends try to keep the events a secret. However, a few days later, he starts to feel as though he is being watched, or even tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

Now, let's take a look at the synopsis for the novel Shoot. Following a hunter named Rex and his buddies, Shoot sees the group embark on a hunting trip where they meet a rival band of hunters. When one of them takes a shot at Rex’s party, Rex's friend shoots back and kills one of the rival hunters. Rex and co manage to escape and agree to keep the murder a secret. However, Rex is certain the dead man’s companions are after him, and so he returns to the scene.

In 1976, Shoot was adapted into a movie of the same name, directed by Harvey Hart, starring Cliff Robertson, Ernest Borgnine, and Henry Silva.

