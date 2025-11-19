Pluribus writer says he has no plans to reveal what the sci-fi mystery is a "metaphor" for anytime soon: "The show becomes meaningless"

Pluribus
Pluribus writer-director Gordon Smith says there's no need to reveal what the hit sci-fi show is actually about...because then it will essentially become "meaningless."

"There are themes that come to mind, but it's less rich to say, 'Oh, this is a show about fill-in-the-blank.' If I said that it's a metaphor about not using your phone, you don't need to watch the show," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. "The show becomes useless. The show becomes meaningless. There are AI proponents that are going to watch the show, and they might feel attacked or they might feel supported. But for us to say, "No, it should just be this one-to-one correspondence," it limits both the storytelling and the availability of the show to ask questions that people are going to be interested in. This is such a conceptual show, and my hope is that it makes people think about and feel different things in different ways."

Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

