Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn says she has "no idea what's going on" in Breaking Bad creator's new sci-fi show

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi show Pluribus has only dropped two episodes on Apple TV so far, but its mind-bending nature and clever writing is already leaving fans bewildered, including its star Rhea Seehorn.

"There's no secret that we're not letting you in on as far as I know, but I can tell you I felt very relieved that I was playing a character that had no idea what was going on because I, Rhea, have no idea what's going on," said Seehorn to Entertainment Weekly. "Vince does a great job of taking us on this rollercoaster ride."

Set in New Mexico, Pluribus follows Seehorn as an author named Carol Sturka who just so happens to be one of the only people in the world immune to the effects of a virus known as 'the Joining', which has turned everyone else into an obedient hive mind known as 'the Others'.

The first two episodes introduce us to Carol as she grapples with the new and strange world, but, let's face it, she's just a clueless as we are.

"Carol's very smart. She's doing the best she can, as you see as the series progresses, to try to unravel what is going on and get some real answers," continues Seehorn. "Carol's definitely not gonna give up on trying to do something about this. We'll see her try to figure out another way to get through to the people that she believes are still real humans. And whether or not she's successful, I will leave to the viewers to go on the ride with me."

Pluribus is Gilligan's first show since his 2015 comedy drama Battle Creek, but the writer-director is best known for creating one of the best TV shows ever made, Breaking Bad, and its spin-off Better Call Saul, which also stars Seehorn.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Gilligan admitted that he wrote Pluribus just so Seehorn could star in it. "I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," said Gilligan. "I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

Plurbius episodes 1-2 are available on Apple TV Plus now. See our Pluribus release schedule for exact timings. For more, see our list of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, and keep up with new shows heading your way.