Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn says she has "no idea what's going on" in Breaking Bad creator's new sci-fi show

Lead Rhea Seehorn is just as confused as we are when it comes to Pluribus

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi show Pluribus has only dropped two episodes on Apple TV so far, but its mind-bending nature and clever writing is already leaving fans bewildered, including its star Rhea Seehorn.

"There's no secret that we're not letting you in on as far as I know, but I can tell you I felt very relieved that I was playing a character that had no idea what was going on because I, Rhea, have no idea what's going on," said Seehorn to Entertainment Weekly. "Vince does a great job of taking us on this rollercoaster ride."

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Gilligan admitted that he wrote Pluribus just so Seehorn could star in it. "I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," said Gilligan. "I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

