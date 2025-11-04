Pluribus release schedule: when is episode 1 on Apple TV?

Much about Pluribus is obscured. We know Rhea Seehorn is set to lead Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi series but, beyond that, there's very little info out there about the show.

Mercifully, the Pluribus release schedule doesn't have such issues. Below, we'll run you through when and where to watch the premiere episode, news of its release cadence, episode count, and more. With Gilligan already calling it the biggest show he's ever made, there's every reason to tune in.

For more, check out our guides to best Apple TV shows and new TV shows.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus episode 1 releases on November 7, though we actually anticipate the premiere episode to be available from 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern on November 6 in line with past Apple TV releases. In the UK, that equates to 2:00 AM GMT.

For what that means in your region, check out the time zone converter.

Pluribus release schedule: when are new episodes on Apple TV?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus releases new episodes every Friday on Apple TV, though the first week will include a small batch of two episodes. From thereon out, only one episode will be released every week.

The full Pluribus release schedule looks like this:

Pluribus episode 1: November 7, 2025

Pluribus episode 2: November 7, 2025

Pluribus episode 3: November 14, 2025

Pluribus episode 4: November 21, 2025

Pluribus episode 5: November 28, 2025

Pluribus episode 6: December 5, 2025

Pluribus episode 7: December 12, 2025

Pluribus episode 8: December 19, 2025

Pluribus episode 9: December 26, 2025

Pluribus episode count – and how many seasons are there?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

The first season of Pluribus consists of nine episodes, some way shorter than Gilligan's usual 10 or 13-episode stints in Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul seasons (though, admittedly, the truncated opening season of Breaking Bad was only seven episodes long).

Notice how I said first season? Yep, Pluribus will run for at least two seasons, with Apple commissioning both after snapping up the series.

Where to watch Pluribus

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus is an Apple TV exclusive, joining fellow sci-fi heavyweight Severance on the service, plus the likes of Silo, Slow Horses, and The Studio. Whisper it quietly, but Apple is building up a considerable library filled with all killer and very little filler.

Fill our your streaming watchlists with our selections of best Netflix shows and best Prime Video shows.