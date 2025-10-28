Despite having two all-time classics on his resume, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan says new mystery sci-fi show Pluribus is "bigger than anything I've ever made"

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul may both have incredibly solid claims to be on TV's Mount Rushmore, but their creator, Vince Gilligan, is thinking bigger for his new Apple TV show Pluribus.

The mystery sci-fi series stars Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, 'the most miserable person on Earth' who 'must save the world from happiness.' Beyond that, everything else is being kept under wraps, though Seehorn shared that she thought Pluribus was "bananas" when she was first pitched the idea by Gilligan.

Yet, just a glimpse at the Pluribus trailers suggests international locations, large sets, and a taste for the spectacular. Even Walter White and Saul Goodman's wildest moments in Albuquerque don't quite seem to match the scale hinted at here.

That's something echoed by Gilligan himself, who admits in an interview with GamesRadar+ that he simply couldn't have made Pluribus a decade ago.

"I know, 10 years ago, I couldn't have made this show. Because this show is bigger than anything I've ever made before," Gilligan states.

"The scope of it is globetrotting, world-spanning," Gilligan continues. "I think we've learned – my producers and I, together – to be better producers over the years… The size of this thing is not something we would have attempted or could have succeeded at maybe five or 10 years ago."

Pluribus, also starring Karolina Wydra and Carlos Manuel Vesga, premieres on Apple TV on November 7.

