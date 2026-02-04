Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan says he is "deeper into the process" of season 2 than he had predicted, but it will still take time: "It ain’t gonna be The Pitt"

You'd better level your expectations for Pluribus season 2

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka in Pluribus
(Image credit: Apple)

Fear not Pluribus fans, as series creator Vince Gilligan has made it clear that work is being done on Pluribus season 2 – but warns not to expect as quick a turnaround as other shows.

“We're plugging away. My writers are plugging away. All the folks, if you like the show, thank you for getting us here on this stage. It takes a long time to come up with these episodes," said Gilligan during an Apple TV press day, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season."

Gilligan is very much aware of the speed at which other TV shows are pumping out new seasons, but said Pluribus "ain't gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year." The Breaking Bad creator added, "I wish it would be because it's an awesome show that's old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we'd come back the same month every year. It will not be like The Pitt. We'll come back the same month – just the question is what year."

