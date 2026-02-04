Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan says he is "deeper into the process" of season 2 than he had predicted, but it will still take time: "It ain’t gonna be The Pitt"

Fear not Pluribus fans, as series creator Vince Gilligan has made it clear that work is being done on Pluribus season 2 – but warns not to expect as quick a turnaround as other shows.

“We're plugging away. My writers are plugging away. All the folks, if you like the show, thank you for getting us here on this stage. It takes a long time to come up with these episodes," said Gilligan during an Apple TV press day, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season."

Gilligan is very much aware of the speed at which other TV shows are pumping out new seasons, but said Pluribus "ain't gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year." The Breaking Bad creator added, "I wish it would be because it's an awesome show that's old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we'd come back the same month every year. It will not be like The Pitt. We'll come back the same month – just the question is what year."

Medical drama The Pitt landed on HBO in January 2025, only to return more or less exactly one year later in 2026. With Giligan's comments, we can expect Pluribus, which launched in November 2025, not to make an appearance in November 2026, or maybe even 2027. It is true that Breaking Bad was released in consecutive seasons from 2008 to 2012. However, it is quite rare for TV shows nowadays to do the same, with series such as House of the Dragon taking two years at a time to release a new season.

Following Better Call Saul star Rhea Pluribus as a miserable writer named Carol who must save the world from happiness, Pluribus season 1 debuted to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, scoring an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the Pluribus ending left fans on quite a cliffhanger, putting even more pressure on the show's return.

Pluribus is available to watch on Apple TV. For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV shows, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way.