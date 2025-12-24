Pluribus episode 9 ending explained: Will Carol be converted? What is Manousos working on? And is there a season 2?

And on that bombshell (see what we did there?) Pluribus season 1 has come to a satisfying, emotional, and disturbing end. These first nine episodes have told the story of author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), one of a precious handful of people who have not been forcibly assimilated into a global hive mind.

Grieving following the loss of her partner, Carol put up a long but mostly peaceful resistance against the Joined before eventually falling into an unexpected relationship with her chaperone, Zosia (Karolina Wydra). Meanwhile, another of the un-Joined, Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga), travelled the world to meet Carol, but his presence threatens everything.

Warning! We’re going to get into a detailed breakdown of Pluribus season one, episode 9, titled 'La Chica o El Mundo,' with major spoilers. So if you're not up to date with the show, stop reading now and come back after you've seen the episode.

Pluribus episode 9 ending recap

The episode opens in Peru with a group of locals preparing Kusimayu (Darinka Arones), the young un-Joined girl from episode 2, for a ceremony. She is nervous but excited.

A van pulls up, some people get out and bring her a sealed container which she inhales from. Her eyes roll back and she collapses. When she gets up, however, she appears to be blissfully happy, the implication being that the Joined have found a way to make her a part of the hive mind.

Meanwhile, in Albuquerque, Carol and Zosia are waiting for Manousos to arrive in his ambulance. Zosia decides to leave Carol and Manousos to talk alone. Carol asks if he is dangerous and isn't reassured when Zosia says, "We don't think he'd ever hurt you."

Manousos arrives and has a tense standoff with Carol. They argue if the Joined are still human or not, with Carol passionately defending them and revealing to him that the Joined can't lie. She can, however, and when Manousos asks why they left her alone for 40 days she replies, "I don't know."

Manousos then searches her house for bugs, discovering a hidden object in her liquor cabinet. Carol calls Zosia, demanding to know what it is. Zosia reveals that it's a movement sensor that Helen installed in 2011 to monitor Carol's drinking, as they were freezing Carol's eggs at the time.

Visibly upset, Carol shows Manousos to another house, which used to belong to somebody named Wilson. Manousos is offended that Carol has taken over somebody else's property, but stays there. When Carol has left, he phones the Joined and requests that Zosia visit him.

Carol wakes in the middle of the night on her sofa. Looking out of her window, she sees Zosia's car at Wilson's house and panics. She races over there, nervous about what might have happened, but Zosia and Manousos are simply talking. Even so, Carol is furious and insists that Zosia leave with her. After they have left, Manousos asks the Joined to send him someone else.

Carol is horrified when Zosia says that the Joined love Manousos as much as they love her and demands that Zosia stays away from him. As they are talking, however, Zosia collapses. Carol runs back to Wilson's and finds Manousos stood over an unconscious member of the Joined, a man called Rick.

While she tends to him, Manousos goes outside to his ambulance and looks in a notebook, putting his finger next to a number: 8.613.0. This appears to be a frequency, which he dials on his radio.

Back inside the house, Rick comes around only for Manousos to scream in his face, causing him to collapse again. This time he places the radio on the man's chest and whispers, "Rick. I know you are there ... Come back." He continues to urge Rick to come back, but is interrupted when Carol blasts a hole in the wall with a shotgun and tells Manousos to back away. Off screen, she imprisons him in a car boot.

Following Manousos's attack, Zosia, Rick, and the other Joined leave town as they did before. Manousos reveals that he was conducting an experiment and thinks that there's a way to return people to normal. He asks, "Do you want to save the world or get the girl?" Carol immediately chooses: she drives off, leaving him so she can go and be with Zosia.

Carol and Zosia go on holiday together, happily travelling the world. Carol asks if Zosia had a romantic partner before the Joining and she reveals that she did, but implies that they are dead, as they are not a part of the hive mind. Carol tells Zosia how happy she is, but the conversation turns sour and Carol discovers that the Joined have secretly taken stem cells from her frozen eggs as part of their quest to convert her. Zosia refers to Kusimayu having just joined them and admits that they will have a way to convert Carol soon. "In a month. Hopefully no more than two or three."

Back in Albuquerque, Manousos is still living at Wilson's house and continuing his studies. He hears a noise outside and sees a helicopter carrying an enormous crate. The chopper, which is piloted by Zosia, lands and Carol gets out. The chopper leaves and Carol goes to talk to Manousos. "You win" she says. "We save the world."

"What is this?" Manousos asks, pointing at the crate. "Atom bomb," Carol replies, and the credits roll.

What is Manousos working on?

Manousos is clearly carrying out experiments on the Joined, trying to find a way to break their connection to the hive mind. At the end of the episode we see that he is studying Standing Waves and it seemed earlier in the episode that he was trying to establish a precise frequency that would knock the Joined out and possibly break their link to the hive. Carol interrupted him, however, so we don't know if he was successful.

Who was Zosia's partner?

This seems fairly straightforward. Carol asks Zosia if she had a romantic partner before the Joining. She says that she did "a long time ago." Carol then asks if they were part of the hive mind with Zosia says "No, they're not." The implication here seems fairly strongly to be that Zosia's former partner has died and that she never emotionally connected with anyone else until the Joining.

There is, we suppose, a faint possibility that this is a misdirect and perhaps Zosia's ex isn't part of the hive because they are one of the few un-Joined in the world. We're not convinced though – that would be a bit too soap opera-ish for this show. In this case we think it's simply the case that, whoever Zosia's ex was, is now dead.

Will the Joined convert Carol?

According to Zosia, the Joined are just a few months out from being able to convert Carol. It's possible that we might reach that point by the end of the second season, depending on how much time the next season covers. It would be a helluva twist if the show actually goes there and has Carol become a part of the hive, and while we don't see it happening – Pluribus is primarily a showcase for Rhea Seehorn's acting talents – it's not impossible.

Another question is, do the Joined have a similar schedule for converting Manousos, too?

Have Carol and Zosia split up?

Sure looks like it. The last look between the two in the helicopter sees them both looking sad, rather than angry, so perhaps there's a way back. Still, for the moment, Carol seems to be all in on working with Manousos to "save the world."

Given that the two don't play well together, however, we wouldn't be surprised if Carol's stance that the Joined are still human and Manousos's view that they are invaders who must be stopped at all costs may cause them to fall out.

We also can't imagine that Carol will want to go too long without calling Zosia. As we've seen repeatedly throughout the season, Carol relies on the Joined more than she'd like to admit. She is also still grieving and Zosia is her one source of comfort. This is clearly not the end of their relationship, but it definitely feels like a point of no return for Carol trusting the Joined.

What is Carol going to do with that atom bomb?

That's the big question and, at the moment, we have no idea. It's also possible that showrunner Vince Gilligan doesn't quite know yet, either.

If that's the case, don't worry. Gilligan and his team have form for thinking their way out of situations like this. A famous example is the machine gun that Walter White buys at the start of Breaking Bad's final season. This was a plot device the writer introduced to inject some more jeopardy into the episode, and proved pivotal in the show's endgame. At the time of writing that first episode, however, Gilligan had no idea how the gun would factor into the show's finale.

Anyway, it seems highly unlikely that Carol intends to use the bomb to annihilate thousands of people, but perhaps she intends to either use it as leverage to threaten the Joined. Or maybe she intends to detonate it to cause an electromagnetic pulse in the hope that that will impact the hive mind. Or perhaps – and this is where we're at, currently – she has just impulsively demanded it as a way to stick it to the Joined and as a statement of intent: she's not giving up on her individuality and she's going to fight back.

Will there be a Pluribus season 2?

This we can answer right away: yes, Pluribus is already confirmed to have a second season on the way. In fact, Pluribus was given a two-season order way back in 2022 when Apple TV won the rights to the show.

Little information has been released about the new season yet, except that the writers have already started work on the new episodes, which are rumoured to go into production in spring 2026. So that means the new run is just around the corner, right?

Sadly, no. In the streaming age, high-end TV shows like Pluribus take an age to make. We don't yet know when season 2 will arrive, but we doubt that it will be in 2026. All-in-all, the first season took 21 months to complete, factoring in shooting and post-production. If season 2 takes a similar amount of time, then we'd be expecting to see Pluribus season 2 in late 2027 or even early 2028.

Maybe the plan is a November 2027 release, to mirror the month that season 1 premiered. Whatever the case, it's going to be a while before we find out what happens next. We're sorry to disappoint you, Carol.

All nine episodes of Pluribus are streaming now on Apple TV. For more, check out our Pluribus review and our guide to the best new TV shows in 2026.