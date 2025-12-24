Even Rhea Seehorn doesn't know what Carol's bombshell Pluribus finale moment means: "She's just so impulsive"

Exclusive: Rhea Seehorn attempts to break down Carol's explosive change of heart in the Pluribus finale

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn has reacted to the finale's closing moments, which see Carol make a destructive decision that could have far-reaching consequences in the second season.

Spoilers for the Pluribus season 1 ending follow.

In one final rug-pull, she even has an atomic bomb delivered to her neighborhood – something she had joked about way back in the third episode's similarly explosive 'Grenade.'

"Maybe this makes me a horrible actor," Seehorn laughs. "I honestly think Carol is not sure. I didn't do it out of laziness. I did it because one of her flaws – that sometimes is a superpower – is that she's so impulsive. She's just so impulsive and acts before she thinks. I think she knows she's got to do something big, and I'm not really sure what she's going to do with it."

