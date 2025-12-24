Even Rhea Seehorn doesn't know what Carol's bombshell Pluribus finale moment means: "She's just so impulsive"

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn has reacted to the finale's closing moments, which see Carol make a destructive decision that could have far-reaching consequences in the second season.

Spoilers for the Pluribus season 1 ending follow.

Carol, it's fair to say, is in a foul mood in the final few minutes of Pluribus' first season. Understandably so, with the revelation that the eggs she froze years prior to one day start a family with her wife Helen (Miriam Shor) are being co-opted by The Others and used to help Carol join the hivemind without her consent.

From there, the choice of getting the girl or saving the world (from which the episode title 'La Chica o El Mundo' derives its name) becomes clear as Carol enters into an uneasy alliance with Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga).

In one final rug-pull, she even has an atomic bomb delivered to her neighborhood – something she had joked about way back in the third episode's similarly explosive 'Grenade.'

With the image likely to be dissected and discussed until Pluribus season 2 rolls around, we asked Carol actor Rhea Seehorn what her character's thoughts were at that precise moment. Intriguingly, it's something that isn't even apparent to Seehorn.

"I honestly don't know. I made peace with [that]. Even if Vince [Gilligan] was saying we don't know where we're going with it, usually as an actor I would make an intentional decision about what I think Carol's plan is."

"Maybe this makes me a horrible actor," Seehorn laughs. "I honestly think Carol is not sure. I didn't do it out of laziness. I did it because one of her flaws – that sometimes is a superpower – is that she's so impulsive. She's just so impulsive and acts before she thinks. I think she knows she's got to do something big, and I'm not really sure what she's going to do with it."

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV.

For more, check out our guide to 2026's new TV shows, plus our picks for best Apple TV shows.