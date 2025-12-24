Pluribus actors know nothing about season 2 – and they wouldn't have it any other way: "Vince Gilligan keeps everything to himself"

Like us, you may be desperate for Pluribus season 2 news. However, even the main cast of Apple TV's sci-fi phenomenon haven't been let in on future plans for the show.

"I think that's [creator] Vince [Gilligan]. I love that about Vince because he keeps everything to himself and then it gets revealed little bit by little bit," Zosia actor Karolina Wydra tells GamesRadar+.

Far from frustrating the actors involved, Wydra sees it as an opportunity to not get too far ahead of herself when portraying a character in a situation as complicated as Zosia's.

"It doesn't color whatever comes in the future; you're just playing what's in the moment," Wydra explains. "I personally love that."

Wydra points to the first season finale's jaw-dropping betrayal as proof of concept. In it, Zosia and The Others inform Carol (Rhea Seehorn) that they will be using her frozen eggs to convert her to the hivemind.

"If I knew that I was going to take the eggs, [it] can start to play a little bit in your mind subconsciously – maybe [play it] menacing or maybe there's a secret. So, not having that information, you get to really play what is asked of you. We don't know what the future is. I think Vince is still writing and discovering it."

Gilligan previously confirmed to Radio Times that work in the Pluribus season 2 writers' room kicked off in November. So, it could be a minute before Carol, Zosia, and Manousos return to our screens.

For more, check out our guide to the Pluribus season 1 ending. Plus, read Rhea Seehorn's own breakdown of Carol's bombshell finale moment.