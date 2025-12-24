Pluribus actors know nothing about season 2 – and they wouldn't have it any other way: "Vince Gilligan keeps everything to himself"

Exclusive: Karolina Wydra gives a less-than-promising update on Pluribus season 2

Like us, you may be desperate for Pluribus season 2 news. However, even the main cast of Apple TV's sci-fi phenomenon haven't been let in on future plans for the show.

"I think that's [creator] Vince [Gilligan]. I love that about Vince because he keeps everything to himself and then it gets revealed little bit by little bit," Zosia actor Karolina Wydra tells GamesRadar+.

"If I knew that I was going to take the eggs, [it] can start to play a little bit in your mind subconsciously – maybe [play it] menacing or maybe there's a secret. So, not having that information, you get to really play what is asked of you. We don't know what the future is. I think Vince is still writing and discovering it."

