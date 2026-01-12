Rhea Seehorn says Vince Gilligan won't make fans wait for Pluribus season 2 but "he wants to craft the show with all the care" it deserves: "We'll get back as fast as we can"

Seehorn just won a Golden Globe for her performance in the first season of the Apple TV show

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka in Pluribus
(Image credit: Apple)

Pluribus season 2 will start filming as soon as possible, according to Rhea Seehorn. The actor, who just won a Golden Globe for her lead performance as Carol Sturka in the first season of the Apple TV Plus show, has confirmed that creator Vince Gilligan and the rest of the team are "back in the writers room", as they don't want to make fans wait longer than strictly necessary.

"I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," she said following her Golden Globe win (via Deadline).

"Maybe this makes me a horrible actor," she continued. "I honestly think Carol is not sure. I didn't do it out of laziness. I did it because one of her flaws – that sometimes is a superpower – is that she's so impulsive. She's just so impulsive and acts before she thinks. I think she knows she's got to do something big, and I'm not really sure what she's going to do with it."

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

