Rhea Seehorn says Vince Gilligan won't make fans wait for Pluribus season 2 but "he wants to craft the show with all the care" it deserves: "We'll get back as fast as we can"

Pluribus season 2 will start filming as soon as possible, according to Rhea Seehorn. The actor, who just won a Golden Globe for her lead performance as Carol Sturka in the first season of the Apple TV Plus show, has confirmed that creator Vince Gilligan and the rest of the team are "back in the writers room", as they don't want to make fans wait longer than strictly necessary.

"I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," she said following her Golden Globe win (via Deadline).

However, with filming yet to start, it's unlikely that we'll get to see new episodes until next year. Gilligan revealed writing for the new season had only just begun back in November (via Radio Times), and last month he warned fans that "it's going to be a while between seasons", adding: "It's just the nature of the beast."

Pluribus, which became the most-watched show on Apple TV Plus after beating Severance, follows a romance author who just so happens to be one of the only people in the world immune to the effects of a virus known as 'the Joining', which has turned everyone else into an obedient hive mind known as 'the Others'.

The Pluribus season 1 ending aired only a few weeks ago (December 26), leaving many unanswered questions and plenty of betrayals to unpack in the upcoming new season.

Talking exclusively to GamesRadar+, Seehorn admitted she doesn't know what the finale means. "I made peace with [that]. Even if Vince was saying we don't know where we're going with it, usually as an actor I would make an intentional decision about what I think Carol's plan is," she explained.

"Maybe this makes me a horrible actor," she continued. "I honestly think Carol is not sure. I didn't do it out of laziness. I did it because one of her flaws – that sometimes is a superpower – is that she's so impulsive. She's just so impulsive and acts before she thinks. I think she knows she's got to do something big, and I'm not really sure what she's going to do with it."

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV. For more, check out our guide to 2026's new TV shows, plus our picks for best Apple TV shows.