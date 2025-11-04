Vince Gilligan wrote sci-fi mystery Pluribus just so Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn could lead it: "I feel like the smartest guy in the world for writing a show for her"

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan reveals he only had one person in mind when penning his new sci-fi mystery Pluribus: Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler in the AMC crime drama.

"I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," Gilligan tells GamesRadar+. "We got to know her and enjoyed writing for her on Better Call Saul – so much so that I created this show just for her. I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

In Pluribus, Seehorn plays Carol Sturka. While details of the Apple TV show are firmly under wraps – though its latest trailer does a good job of teasing the strange goings-on in Albuquerque and beyond – Gilligan is keen to share that Seehorn's performance is even better than he expected. Presumably, that's music to the ears of those (including yours truly) who felt Seehorn was a major Emmys snub during her time as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul.

"I would watch the cuts of [non-Vince Gilligan-directed] episodes as they came in and I would say, 'Oh my god, she's so good. She's even better than I thought she would be,'" Gilligan recalls. "I feel like the smartest guy in the world for writing a show for her, but it was all her. She pulled it off in tremendous fashion."

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Gilligan also teased to GamesRadar+ that, in terms of sheer scale, Pluribus is going to be even bigger than Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Marry that scope with another brilliant Rhea Seehorn character and Apple could be on to a sci-fi winner.

Pluribus premieres on Apple TV on November 7.