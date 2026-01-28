Jason Sudeikis is back on the pitch in first look at Ted Lasso season 4, which hits Apple TV this summer
Ted Lasso season 4 is releasing this summer
Two years after season 3 set out to mark the end of the series, Apple TV has shared the first look at Ted Lasso season 4, which is hitting the streamer very soon.
In the first look images, which you can check out below, we can see Jason Sudeikis back as Ted, but this time he's coaching a women's football team alongside Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds. In another picture, we can see Ted reunited with Hannah Waddingham's character, Rebecca Welto,n standing outside of a private jet. So, we can assume the owner of the AFC Richmond soccer team is still successful.
The third image shows Ted enjoying some good old British grub at a pub, where he is being served by Mae Green (Annette Badland), owner of The Crown and Anchor pub in Richmond. As well as releasing the first look, Apple TV has also confirmed that Ted Lasso season 4 will release this summer 2026.
We all thought we had seen the last of the soccer show after its third instalment. Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 titled 'So Long, Farewell,' saw Ted say his goodbyes and head back to the US after AFC Richmond played their final match of the season. However, due to popular demand, the series is back, but it will find Ted in a very different situation
The synopsis from Apple TV reads, "The fourth season will see Ted return to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
Alongside Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Badland, stars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein are also set to return.
