Jason Sudeikis says Ted Lasso season 3 is the end of the story they set out to tell

Jason Sudeikis has addressed whether Ted Lasso season 3 is the end – and the answer is… sort of.

Season 3 of the hit sports comedy will arrive on Apple TV Plus imminently, but it's not completely clear if it will be the final installment or if more will come in the future. Sudeikis, who stars as the titular Richmond AFC coach and co-created the series, has weighed in on the speculation.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told Deadline (opens in new tab). "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet – that being season 3 – it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

But, Sudeikis isn't closing the door just yet. "Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said of potential spin-offs. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."

Ted Lasso season 3 will see onetime Assistant Coach Nate working for Richmond rivals West Ham, while the Greyhounds continue to try and win big at the Premier League.

The new season will begin on March 15 with a new episode arriving weekly.