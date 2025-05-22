Ted Lasso season 4 begins filming this summer as one star praises the scripts: "It's just so beautifully drawn"

Ted Lasso season 4 starts filming this summer, according to one of the show's stars, who also praised the new installment's "beautifully drawn" scripts.

"We start shooting in July," Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, told Capital FM. "We thought we'd mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead!"

She added, "Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They're just incredible. And we've got like a full room of real feminist men. So we've got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see it in the scripts... It's just so beautifully drawn."

The Apple TV series seemingly came to an end with season 3 after it was released in 2023, with Ted deciding to move from London back to the US to be with his son in the season finale. However, earlier this year, it was announced that Jason Sudeikis would return as the titular AFC Richmond coach – although, this time, it looks like he's turning his hand to women's football.

Next up for Waddingham is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is out now in UK cinemas and arrives in US theaters on May 23. She stars alongside Tom Cruise, who returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, as well as Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, and Esai Morales.

Ted Lasso season 4 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our picks of the best shows on Apple TV to add to your watchlist.