Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed with Jason Sudeikis returning, but with one major change

Believe! Ted Lasso season 4 is officially happening, with Jason Sudeikis back as the ever-optimistic coach, this time tackling a different side of the football league.

Apple TV Plus itself made the announcement, finally confirming that more is in the pipeline for the comedy show after months of uncertainty. Although the third season provided some closure, the door always seemed open for more, and the demand has remained strong, since we’d all fallen in love with the namesake personality.

Now we know a fourth season is in production, with Ted overseeing the development of a women’s team, as opposed to a men’s lineup like he did for AFC Richmond in the Premier League. Comments from Sudeikis himself, both as part of the announcement and on the New Heights podcast, indicate it’ll be the proposed AFC Richmond Women's Team from the end of season 3, but we don’t know for certain just yet.

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTubeListen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBwMarch 14, 2025

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be," he says in a press release.

Though no other cast-members are confirmed, Ted Lasso mainstays Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein all reportedly signed up back in summer 2024. They would be among the most desired for the show after Sudeikis, with crucial roles in the story of AFC Richmond, especially if the narrative remains in and around south London.

There aren't many things you can count on in this world, but for right now, Ted Lasso’s moustache and erring spirit are two. Watch this space for more, and check out our list of the best comedy movies on Netflix for some laughs while we wait.