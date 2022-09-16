Ted Lasso season 3: Everything we know about the new season

Don’t you fret, Boba Fett. Ted Lasso season 3 is happening and is currently filming. AFC Richmond’s Greyhounds have been promoted back to the Premier League and a dramatic showdown with Nate’s new West Ham team awaits Ted, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and the rest of the team.

So, what can we expect from the new season? While official details are thin on the ground, Jason Sudeikis and more of the Apple TV Plus show’s creative masterminds have been pretty open about Ted Lasso season 3 – and its potential status as the show’s final season.

Don’t get too emotional. Yet. Before we dip into whether this really is it for Ted, we’ll dive into all the whispers and latest news surrounding Ted Lasso season 3. From the filming start date (and what that could mean for a release date), to a cast newcomer, and what to expect from the new season’s story, it’s our goal to fill you in on all things Ted Lasso season 3 in our guide to the show. Back of the net.

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s no Ted Lasso season 3 release date yet, but we can be hopeful of a quick turnaround from filming if previous seasons are any indication.

Cameras rolled in March 2022 on the third season, which is seemingly still in production. The second season only took six months from the start of filming to appearing on Apple TV Plus. That’s almost certainly not going to be the case again as there have been no announcements of a September or October release, but it does indicate that a late 2022 release isn’t out of the question. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) had previously reported that a "summer 2022" window was originally planned, but that’s since been and gone.

An early 2023 release, then, is a distinct possibility and a far more realistic proposition. We’ll update you as soon as we hear more.

Ted Lasso season 3 cast: all the major transfers

(Image credit: Apple)

As far as we know, no one has been demoted to the reserves. All the major players from the Ted Lasso cast will return for season 3.

That includes Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis. Hannah Waddingham is back as Rebecca, as is everyone’s favorite entrepreneurial force of nature, Keeley (Juno Temple). Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) will all be back as part of AFC Richmond’s crew. Nick Mohammed’s Nate may have swapped Nelson Road for the Olympic Stadium as West Ham’s new manager, but he’ll surely factor into the new season heavily as well.

As football fans will know all too well, players can come and go at will. Still, we hope to see most of AFC Richmond’s squad back for a third time, including Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), Isaac (Kola Bokinni), and Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez).

Ralph Mannion, Rebecca’s ex-husband played by Anthony Head, now owns West Ham – and could play a more significant role than he has in prior seasons as tensions bubble over both on the pitch and in the boardroom of the respective clubs. Trent Crimm – now independent – will surely have a book deal or two in the pipeline, too.

In terms of newcomers, For All Mankind actor Jodie Balfour is joining the show. She’ll play Jack, who is a "charming venture capitalist" according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

With Nate established at West Ham, we can expect the cast to swell further. While there’s no official news, there could be several new actors joining the cast as part of AFC Richmond’s Premier League rivals.

Ted Lasso season 3 story: What’s next for Ted, Nate, and AFC Richmond?

(Image credit: Apple)

The second season ended with on-pitch success and personal failure for Ted. While he may have got AFC Richmond back to the big time – and to the FA Cup semi final, no less – he had to say goodbye to his one-time trusted Diamond Dog Nate. The fracturing of that relationship, as well as Nate’s new role at West Ham, will likely drive much of the season’s tension.

In an interview with the BBC (opens in new tab), Nate’s actor Nick Mohammed says his character’s redemption arc certainly isn’t a formality. "The thing with Ted Lasso is the audience are possibly expecting a redemption arc for Nate, and I'd like to see one I think because that would be nice," he said. "But equally I could well imagine the writers thinking: 'no, we're going to turn it on its head', because that's what they did in season 2, playing against everyone's expectations, so he might be the one character they don't redeem."

Elsewhere, the marriage of professional good news and rocky personal drama appears to be the underlying theme of what’s to come. Keeley may be taking another step up on the corporate ladder as head of a new PR firm, but she leaves Roy to go on a surprise holiday alone – leaving their relationship up in the air.

Sam, meanwhile, is still growing after his brief fling with Rebecca. He’s staying put at AFC Richmond and also has a new business venture in the works. Rebecca, too, will likely attempt to settle down. The second season was tempered with various flings and the death of her father. Could the fandom’s hopes of a Ted/Rebecca relationship finally start to bloom? We’ll find out when the new season kicks off. Either way, Rebecca actor Hannah Waddingham has told Deadline (opens in new tab) we’ll get more of the old boss in the new season.

“When we see Rebecca again, she’s a boss ass bitch,” Waddingham said. “She’s 100% boss ass bitch and then some. She’s fully there because she wants to be and there’s a change in her that I think was much needed. She’s leading that group of players and wants the best for them.”

Is Ted Lasso season 3 the final season?

(Image credit: Apple)

"When we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over… even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on," showrunner Bill Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

That certainly sounds ominous, but is Ted Lasso season 3 really the end for our moustachioed, biscuit-gifting manager? If Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein had his way, he would go on for a lot longer.

"The plan is entirely in Jason’s hands. I know all of us would happily do this for 20 years" he said at an Emmys media event (via IndieWire (opens in new tab)). "And then say, ‘Maybe we need to wrap this up, because these footballers are all on crutches."

He added, however, that the decision is entirely out of his hands – and that the show is being written as if it’s the end. "It’s entirely up to Jason," Goldstein said. "We’ve been writing this as if it’s the end, but it might not be. I really don’t know."

In short, Ted Lasso’s main story – which has been planned from the very beginning – has always been a three-season deal. Given the popularity of the show, we can’t imagine Apple would be thrilled to give Ted Lasso his marching orders just yet. Let’s hope the show’s creators and writers heed Ted’s own advice when it comes to the three-season plan: be a goldfish.

