Everybody Loves Raymond stars won't do a Malcolm in the Middle-style sequel because "you shouldn’t try to go back and redo something that is pretty much perfect"

Everybody Loves Raymond stars have shot down any talk of a reboot or sequel down – because doing it without their late cast mates would be a "disservice" to the classic sitcom.

"There won't be a reboot," Ray Romano, who played the titular lovable everyman in the comedy, told The New York Post.

"The obvious is Peter [Boyle] and Doris [Roberts], and one of the kids – they’re no longer with us. We’re all heartbroken. They’re a big part of the show, the dynamic.”

Romano added, “Without them, I don’t know what the dynamic is. We love the show too much, we respect it too much to even try to do it.”

Peter Boyle, who played Raymond's irascible father Frank, died in 2006. Actor Sawyer Sweeten, who portrayed Ray's son Geoffrey, died in 2015. Doris Roberts, who played Frank's on-screen wife Marie, passed away in 2016.

Romano's co-star Patricia Heaton agreed with the assessment, stating, “To try to do it again without the cast members that we’ve lost would be a disservice to the show.

"You shouldn’t try to go back and redo something that is pretty much perfect. We need to just leave it there and let people enjoy it for what it was.”

Everybody Loves Raymond ran for nine series from 1996 to 2005 and centred on the domestic life of sportswriter Ray – and the continued meddling from his parents who live across the street.

Despite Everybody Loves Raymond not making a return, several classics will be making a comeback. Scrubs and Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboots are in the works. Meanwhile, a Malcolm in the Middle sequel series has just wrapped filming – though the OG Dewey actor won't return due to retiring from performing.

