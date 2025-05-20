Frankie Muniz marks end of Malcolm in the Middle sequel filming with heart-warming post: "I wish it could go on forever”

Frankie Muniz has released a touching statement about his time on the Malcolm in the Middle Revival - and we will be seated.

"Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible, like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11," Muniz wrote on Twitter. "Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever." You can read the rest of the post below.

The revival series consists of just four new 30-minute episodes, making it more of a television event than a miniseries, was first announced in December 2024. The story is set to follow Malcolm and his daughter (Keeley Karsten), whose attendance is demanded at Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois' (Jane Kaczmarek) 40th wedding anniversary party.

The returning cast includes Justin Berfield as Reese and Christopher Masterson as Francis, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark taking over as Dewey due to Erik Per Sullivan's permanent retirement from acting. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Timpano as Jamie, the youngest of the boys who we met in the final season of the flagship show (although they kept the name gender neutral as to not let the audience know whether or not Hal and Lois had another boy); and Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm's girlfriend.

Malcolm in the Middle is set to hit Disney Plus in December 2025.