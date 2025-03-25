25 years after Malcolm in the Middle first aired, the revival series starts filming in just "a few days" – and Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original to prepare
Disney Plus' Malcolm in the Middle revival starts filming very soon
The Malcolm in the Middle revival series starts filming this week, and its star Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original show to prepare.
"Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1," Muniz tweeted yesterday (March 24). "Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family."
The revival, which will comprise four new 30-minute episodes, was first announced in December 2024. The new limited series will air on Disney Plus and follow Malcolm and his daughter, whose attendance is demanded at Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary party.
Alongside Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek will reprise their roles as Hal and Lois, Malcolm's parents. Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer is a writer on the revival, while producing director Ken Kwapis will helm all four of the new episodes.
"You're gonna see everybody and figure out where they've been and what they're doing," Muniz previously told Screen Rant. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we'll see what happens after that."
The original sitcom aired for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006 and followed child prodigy Malcolm as he navigated his comically dysfunctional family, including his three (and later four) brothers, and often made asides to the camera about their various failings.
The Malcolm in the Middle revival doesn't have a release date yet. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus streaming now.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason