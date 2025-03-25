25 years after Malcolm in the Middle first aired, the revival series starts filming in just "a few days" – and Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original to prepare

The Malcolm in the Middle revival series starts filming this week, and its star Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original show to prepare.

"Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1," Muniz tweeted yesterday (March 24). "Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family."

The revival, which will comprise four new 30-minute episodes, was first announced in December 2024. The new limited series will air on Disney Plus and follow Malcolm and his daughter, whose attendance is demanded at Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary party.

Alongside Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek will reprise their roles as Hal and Lois, Malcolm's parents. Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer is a writer on the revival, while producing director Ken Kwapis will helm all four of the new episodes.

"You're gonna see everybody and figure out where they've been and what they're doing," Muniz previously told Screen Rant. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we'll see what happens after that."

The original sitcom aired for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006 and followed child prodigy Malcolm as he navigated his comically dysfunctional family, including his three (and later four) brothers, and often made asides to the camera about their various failings.

The Malcolm in the Middle revival doesn't have a release date yet. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus streaming now.