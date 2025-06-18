Rick and Morty gets meta with a shot at Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav in the latest episode of season 8

Rick and Morty took a turn for the meta in this week's episode when the animated show took a shot at Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav.

"Ah, recent thaw. This altitude should be permafrost," Rick says after the titular duo travel to the Alps to investigate the origins of a mutated Easter bunny. "God, I do not wanna say 'climate change' on this show. I don't know which way Zaslav voted."

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim, the evening and late-night programming on Cartoon Network – which is owned by Warner Bros.

Zaslav has frequently come under fire in recent years, in most part due to the studio's decision to can multiple completed movies as tax write-offs. Batgirl, Coyote vs. Acme, and Scoob! Holiday Haunt were all shelved by Warner Bros. in the last couple of years, although Coyote vs. Acme has since been acquired by Ketchup Entertainment and is due to be released next year.

In the case of the Looney Tunes courtroom drama, Zaslav reportedly hadn't even seen the movie before making the call to shelve it. Per a report from 2024 by The Wrap, Warner Bros. would have made between $35 million and $40 million from the tax write-off, had Ketchup Entertainment not bought it.

