Ted Lasso season 3 teaser trailer is a heartwarming reminder to believe

Ted Lasso season 3 has a first teaser trailer – and while it's light on plot details, it's heavy on the feel good vibes as AFC Richmond comes together with a reminder to believe.

In the clip, which you can see above, the team members each make their own believe signs in the style of Ted's own iconic yellow and blue poster, which was destroyed by Nate in season 2. The gang then cover the changing room with their new signs, and, when greeted by the heartwarming sight, Ted comments, "If seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."

The teaser follows the first look at season 3, which sees a potentially awkward reunion between Ted and Nate, with Rupert Mannion lurking in between them.

Along with the trailer, season 3's premiere date was also revealed. The show will be returning to Apple TV Plus on March 15, with a new episode dropping weekly every Wednesday.

Apple has revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming episodes, too. "In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonderkid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," it reads.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

