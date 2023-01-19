First look at Ted Lasso season 3 teases an upcoming showdown

The first look at Ted Lasso season 3 is here – and it teases a looming showdown between the titular football coach and his onetime co-worker Nate (Nick Mohammed).

Back in season 2, Nate left AFC Richmond for rival side West Ham United. The first look at the new season sees Jason Sudeikis' Ted meeting with Nate again, having something of a one-sided stare down in an elevator – true to form, Ted is all smiles, while Nate looks unimpressed. Between them stands West Ham owner Rupert (Anthony Head), who is also the ex-husband of Richmond's owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

On social media, the picture is captioned "time to win the whole f***ing thing," which is exactly what Ted told Rebecca in the season 2 finale: in this season, the goal is seemingly to win the Premier League, the UK's top football competition.

(Image credit: Apple/Warner Bros.)

Production on the new season was reportedly plagued with difficulties, but thankfully the release window isn't far off. Apple has revealed that the new season will be arriving this spring, so we can expect the new batch of episodes to begin debuting anytime from March onwards.

"I've seen cuts of the show. I think it's fucking awesome," executive producer Bill Lawrence said of season 3 at a TCA panel attended by SlashFilm (opens in new tab). Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein agreed: "I love it... I'm very proud of it."

Season 3 is also potentially the show's last, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. "You know when you're at a really nice party, and you're like, if it ends, you can leave and know that it was a really wonderful party? There was a great bar, I had great chats with people, I danced like an idiot and, you know, I was so happy to be there," Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, has said of the future. "Nobody knows anything about season four and Apple has not told us not to say anything but if it happens, I will be very happy to go to the next party."

