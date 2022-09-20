New report suggests Ted Lasso season 3 has behind the scenes troubles

Ted Lasso season 3 has no release date – and judging by a new report, it might not be here for a while longer yet. The show, starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, dropped its second season on Apple TV Plus way back in 2021.

Per a report from Puck (opens in new tab), behind the scenes troubles could be holding the third installment in the hit series back. The report states that the show's writers' room opened in September 2021, with the cast headed to London in January 2022. A roadblock, though, came when Sudeikis – who takes on the role of co-showrunner for season 3 – wanted a "significant" rewrite on the season 3 scripts, which took "a while." That meant that the first episode didn't start shooting until March, with "stops and starts" to follow as script and character arc changes were made.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is also affecting the show's location shoots (via Decider (opens in new tab)). Ted Lasso was set to film partly at Chelsea stadium Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich is selling the club.

The report also adds that season 3 is currently over its budget by 20-30 percent and now needs more post-production work, which will make editing take even longer. Even though this season is so delayed, the cast's contracts keep them locked more or less exclusively to the show until the third season is complete (Brett Goldstein had a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder as Hercules and Hannah Waddingham will cameo in Hocus Pocus 2).

It remains to be seen when Ted Lasso season 3 – most likely the show's last – finally arrives, then, but for now, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.