Ted Lasso cast on whether season 3 is really the end: "What will be, will be"

Ted Lasso might be coming to an end, and while the cast seems a little sad, they're still looking to the future.

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, co-creator Sudeikis said in 2021 that there were always only three seasons planned for the Emmy-winning sports comedy. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) took to the red carpet at the recent Beverly Hills FYC event to ask the cast if this really is the end.

“You know when you’re at a really nice party, and you’re like, if it ends, you can leave and know that it was a really wonderful party? There was a great bar, I had great chats with people, I danced like an idiot and, you know, I was so happy to be there,” Phil Dunster aka Jamie Tartt said. “Nobody knows anything about season four and Apple has not told us not to say anything but if it happens, I will be very happy to go to the next party.”

Brett Goldstein, co-writer and soccer stud Roy Kent, said that no matter what happens – he's putting all of his faith in Sudeikis.

“[Jason] is our captain and in terms of the future, everything is in his hands. He’s gotten us this far, you know what I mean? We just trust whatever he decides to do will be the right thing to do," he explained. "I know we would all love to do this forever, but I guess at some point, we will all die.”

Kola Bokninni, who plays footballer Isaac, echoed this, saying that the cast has total faith in Jason, and that he "literally just leaves all that to him."

“What will be, will be. The show is very, very rich and very fertile still so it could go in any direction," said a hopeful Jeremy Swift, who plays AFC Richmond Director of Communications Higgins. "The writers are so smart and I totally appreciate the fact that if [three seasons] is what it is, that’s really cool, you know?”

