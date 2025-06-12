Smiling Friends' newly renewed seasons 4 and 5 may be the last hurrah for the adult animation as creators are worried the show will "overstay its welcome or get stale"
Adult animation series Smiling Friends still has three more seasons to come
Popular adult animation series Smiling Friends has been renewed for seasons 4 and 5, but it looks like the show may be coming to an end after that, as creators fear it could become stale.
"Michael Cusack and I decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that," said co-creator Zach Hadel via Twitter. "I don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but I’m really proud of what we’ve created and I’m excited for everyone to see what’s in store for this season." Check out the full post below.
smiling friends was renewed for seasons 4 & 5!@MichaelRCusack and i decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. i don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but i’m really proud of what we’ve created and i’m… https://t.co/P9nUdoEhvQJune 11, 2025
Adult Swim announced the two-season renewal on June 11, months before season 3 is due to hit screens. According to the channel, Smiling Friends season 3 will hit Adult Swim "This fall."
Smiling Friends follows employees who "work at a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world," reads he official synopsis. "The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There's also meticulous Allan, who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss, who founded the company."
Hadel and Cusack serve as creators, writers, and directors of Smiling Friends, which first premiered on Cartoon Network's nighttime channel, Adult Swim, on April 1, 2020. The duo also happen to voice the series' two main characters, Charlie Dompler and Pim Pimling, alongside most of the other characters too.
However, despite the creators fearing that the cartoon might run its course, fans seem to be overjoyed following the news of renewal. "Smiling Friends is a gift to the world," said one fan, and another added, "Looking forward to more Xavier Renegade Angel episodes!"
The show has been a big hit with fans so far, with the first season sitting at a near-perfect 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 coming in at 93%.
Smiling Friends seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Adult Swim in the US and Channel 4 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best animated TV shows that aren't for kids, or keep up with upcoming TV shows heading your way.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.