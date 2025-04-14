Apple TV has canceled a beloved show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, but the finale will be updated with a new ending

Mythic Quest is no more. Apple TV Plus has scrapped the beloved show after four seasons, according to Variety.

The series stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby, and Imani Hakim.

But, while the show won't be getting a new season, it will be getting a new ending in an updated finale for season 4.

"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close," executive producers Megan Ganz, Hornsby, and McElhenney said in a statement. "We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build – and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.

"To all our fans, thank you for playing with us," they continued. "To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode – so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."

The show, which launched back in 2020, followed a fictional game studio behind the world's most popular MMORPG, appropriately named Mythic Quest. It was warmly received by critics and audiences, with an average critics score of 97% and fan score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Along with the main show, there were also two special episodes and an anthology spin-off show.

Mythic Quest is available to stream on Apple TV Plus now. For more, check out our guide to all the best shows on Apple TV Plus to fill out your watchlist.