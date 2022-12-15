Apple orders Mythic Quest spin-off

Apple has ordered a new Mythic Quest spin-off series from three of the show's original writers.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Apple has ordered Mere Mortals from Mythic Quest writers John Howell Harris, Katie McElhenny, and Ashly Burch – the latter of whom plays Rachel. Mythic Quest creators Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day are set to executive produce the new series along with Mythic Quest executive producer and star David Hornsby.

Per the logline, Mere Mortals will "explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game at the center of the mothership series." The show will follow the same format Mythic Quest episodes like "A Dark Quiet Death," "Backstory!," "Everlight," and the upcoming season three episode "Sarian."

The flagship series premiered in 2020, centering on Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), who help run the video game studio that produces a popular MMORPG called Mythic Quest. The workplace comedy follows both the personal and career journeys of each employee, with a cast that includes Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, Naomi Ekperigin, and Jessie Ennis. Season three premiered in November, with Apple already having ordered a fourth season.

Apple has ordered eight episodes of Mere Mortals, though a release date has not yet been set.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the 100 best TV shows of the decade.