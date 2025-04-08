Charlie Brooker says he's deliberately not watched Severance yet because people keep telling him it's like a "much better" Black Mirror

The writer-director confessed that the hit Apple TV Plus show makes him "jealous"

Adam Scott in Severance
Charlie Brooker hasn't watched Severance, and it's not because he hasn't found the time yet...

Ahead of Black Mirror season 7 landing on Netflix on April 10, the notoriously candid writer-director revealed he's been deliberately avoiding the Apple TV Plus hit because people keep telling him it's "much better" than his long-running sci-fi series.

"There's certainly a show I haven't watched that’s made me jealous," Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter. "People keep telling me to watch Severance, and I haven't let myself do it because they also say to me, 'Oh, you'll love it. It's a bit Black Mirror-y, but it's much better.'"

Charlie Brooker

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance follows Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro), who all work at sinister biotech company Lumon Industries. Before being employed there, each of them agreed to undergo 'severance', a surgical procedure that splits one's consciousness between work and, well, not work.

When they're in the office, their 'innie' can't remember anything about their personal lives. Unable to even recall what they had for dinner the previous night, or whether they've had a decent night's sleep, they're essentially trapped at work – forced to live out their days in windowless rooms wearing uncomfortable business attire. Once they clock out, they can't remember what they've been doing all day. 

In the two seasons that have aired so far, the quartet have made some startling discoveries about Lumon's operations – as well as some devastating truths as to their own identities. There's more mind-bending thrills to come, too, as a third season is officially on the way.

In the meantime, Netflix is gearing up to have us quaking in our boots at the sight of our phones or TV soon, with Black Mirror's latest chapter. Season 7's guest stars include Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Rashida Jones, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, and Cristin Miloti, who's reprising her role from fan favorite season 5 episode 'USS Callister'.

Severance seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out  our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, or our ranking of every Black Mirror episode so far.

