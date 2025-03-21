Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response

The third season is on its way

Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance has officially been renewed for season 3, just a few hours after its season 2 finale premiered on Apple TV Plus. The hit sci-fi series is undoubtedly one of the best Apple TV Plus shows and has broken plenty of records for the streamer, which means this news isn't particularly unexpected.

Creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller have responded to the news, with the latter calling working on the show one of the more "creatively exciting experiences" of his life. He added in a statement: "While I have no memory of this, I'm told making season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well."

Meanwhile, Erickson added: "The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined. I can't wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people."

Series star Adam Scott also weighed in on the announcement, with a particularly on-brand response following the events of the season 2 finale. "I couldn't be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh hey also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don't mention any of this to him. Thanks."

The season finale featured – and beware, spoilers – innie Mark and outie Mark working together to help Gemma escape from the depths of Lumon. Their mission was a success but as soon as Gemma was out in the un-severed world, innie Mark decided to stay inside and remain with Helly. A blood-soaked Mark (RIP Drummond) and Helly running through the corridors of Lumon is where the season finished, meaning there is a lot of uncertainty about what's next for these characters.

For more, check out our guide to Severance season 3 and our breakdown of the Severance season 2 ending explained.

