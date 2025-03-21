Severance season 2 has come to a dramatic end full of big Lumon revelations, a conversation we thought we'd never see, and some good old-fashioned bloodshed. Continuing on with the first season's dedication to an incredible season send-off, the latest is amongst one of the best episodes of the show so far. But even though we do have some loose ends tied up and some actual answers to our ongoing questions about Lumon, this is still Severance, which means there are still a ton of mysteries at play.

Below, in our Severance season 2 ending explained, we attempt to unravel these details in as concise a way as possible. After delving into a comprehensive recap, we'll be tackling some of the biggest questions that arose in those final few episodes – and what they may mean for a potential Severance season 3. Naturally then, we'll be getting into huge spoilers below from the final episode of what has got to be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows ever made. Make sure you're up to date before reading on as this guide is mysterious and important.

Severance season 2 ending recap

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The final episode of Severance season 2, 'Cold Harbor' begins back in the birthing cabin as Devon Scout and Harmony Cobel attempt to explain exactly what they need from innie Mark. However, it's quickly decided that the best person to explain is actually Mark's outie and Devon gives innie Mark a video camera to watch a message from him.

In it, outie Mark explains what he needs him to do in order to save Gemma from where she's trapped below the severed floor. The plan is for innie Mark to make it down to her floor, where outie Mark will help her escape back to the severed floor, before innie Mark does the final part and brings her out of Lumon. However, innie Mark quickly realizes what he's really asking of him is to give up his life entirely.

Despite outie Mark's protestations about reintegration and combining his two selves, innie Mark realizes if he does this and Lumon is destroyed, he will never be with Helly again. As discussions deteriorate, Harmony decides to speak to him and she reveals what Cold Harbor actually is – its a project to create new innies for Gemma, splitting her into 25 different versions. Innie Mark is suitably horrified and tells Devon and Harmony that the next thing he wants to see is the severed floor.

His wish is granted as he returns to Lumon and sees Helly straight away, who tells him about Jame Eagan's weird comments to her. Mark then explains what he was told about Cold Harbor and what his outie wants him to do. Helly is obviously devastated that this might be their last time together, but agrees to help him out to save Gemma. After Mark completes Cold Harbor, a weird animatronic of Kier Eagan congratulates him before Milchick throws him an elaborate and very loud party. Helly then distracts Milchick, locking him inside the bathroom while Mark goes off in search of Gemma, using Irving's instructions.

Meanwhile, Dylan G has also returned to the severed floor where he realizes that his outie has responded to his resignation request. It's not a straight denial, in fact he puts the ball back in his innie's court. He explains that he hopes he stays because the innie version of him is actually someone he aspires to be more like. Dylan is left to contemplate his decision before he joins Helly and helps her keep Milchick trapped inside of the bathroom.

Mark makes good progress making it to Gemma's location, before he comes into contact with Drummond in the corridor. Drummond had been in a room with Mammalians Nurturable employee Lorne where they had been about to sacrifice a baby goat to help complete Gemma's experiment. Lorne helps Mark overpower Drummond in the corridor, almost killing him with the bolt pistol they were going to kill the kid with. Mark stops her though as he needs Drummond's help to reach Gemma.

Things quickly go awry though when innie Mark transitions into outie Mark as they go down, causing his reflexes to jolt and fire the gun. He leaves Drummond bleeding out on the lower floor as he tries to find Gemma. She's in the Cold Harbor room where she's dismantling a crib under the watchful eyes of Dr. Mauer and Jame Eagan. Mark makes it inside using Drummond's blood from the gun and he convinces her to leave and come with him. As soon as they're out of the room, husband and wife share a brief reunion before zooming back up to the severed floor.

Innie Mark manages to get Gemma – who is now Miss Casey – out of the hallway and into the hall where she becomes Gemma again. However, instead of joining her to leave Lumon, he sees Helly at the end of the corridor and chooses to stay with her. They hold hands and run in slow motion through the severed floor and into the aftermath of blaring alarms and confused employees.

Did Harmony Cobel invent severance? Where was she going before Devon called?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

If you cast your minds back to a couple of weeks ago, episode 8, titled 'Sweet Vitriol', made clear that Harmony Cobel was actually the one who invented 'severance' – not Jame Eagan, as most people have been lead to believe.

The episode opens with Cobel travelling back to Salt's Neck, the fishing town she grew up in that has fallen into hard times since Lumon shut down their factory there. With no work or prospects, many of the locals have become addicted to the drug ether, dealt by Cobel's old friend Hampton. He takes her to her mother's house where her aunt 'Sissy', a Lumon devotee, tries to block her from entering her late mother's bedroom – and it's revealed that Cobel was sent to a Lumon boarding school while her mother was suffering from a long illness.

Eventually, Cobel makes her way to the outside storeroom, where she finds a fellowship award, given to her by Jame Eagan, her old yearbook and sketches of the severance procedure and chip. "Lumon destroyed this town, you owe them no loyalty," she says to her aunt, as she goes to leave. "Everything you have, you owe back to the Eagans, as fealty," Sissy replies. "Fealty? Mine! My designs," Cobel rages. "Circuit blueprint. Base code. Overtime contingency. Glasgow block… all of it! [But] I was told Kier's knowledge is for all. That if I sought credit, I would be banished."

Sissy attempts to burn the evidence but Cobel saves the pages and escapes in Hampton's truck.

It's hard to know where exactly Cobel was headed when Devon called her about Mark's attempts at reintegration, but we can assume it was one of two options: into hiding, or to expose Lumon's lies.

What is Jame Eagan's plan with Helly?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

In season 2 episode 9, Jame Eagan paid Helly a visit on the severed floor and in the finale, we get a hint as to why. He tells her that he doesn't love his real daughter, Helena, and that she reminds him of Kier's spirit. "I sired others in the shadows, but it wasn't in them either," he says, which could be linked to Harmony Cobel telling the security guard at the birthing center in episode 9 that Devon was one of "Jame's girls" to help get them through. It seems to imply, he's been running a birthing project on the side to try and create someone close to Kier.

It's not clear how Helly links into all of this yet but it's obvious that Jame has big plans for her. He had told her that "tomorrow was a special day," referring to the completion of Cold Harbor. Was Helly going to be used as part of the end of that experiment? We don't find out as it gets interrupted, but it seems she's an important aspect of Mark's project.

What was Cold Harbor? Macrodata Refinement numbers, explained

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

'Cold Harbor' was the code name for Mark S's mission, unbeknownst to him, which would've seen him essentially kill Gemma by refining a mysterious macrodata set. As Ms. Cobel explains in the finale, "the numbers are your wife. The MDR numbers, from your console. They're a doorway into the mind of your outie's wife, Gemma Scout."

"What do you see every day when you look at them?," she asks. "We feel things," Mark S replies. "Sometimes sadness…"

"Woe. Frolic. Malice. Dread?" Cobel continues. "[They're] her tempers. The building blocks of her mind."

"What am I building?" Mark S asks. "Every file you've completed is a new consciousness for her. A new innie." And, well, after 24 previous files, 'Cold Harbor' was set to be the last…

How did Lumon "kidnap" Gemma?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Gemma and Mark's paths first crossed with Lumon's after they tragically suffered a miscarriage. Desperate, the pair pay a visit to one of the sinister biotech company's fertility clinics, which is evidently where Drummond, Mauer, and co first got wind of Gemma's… potential.

While season 2 doesn't explicitly explain how they managed to "kidnap" Gemma, perform the severance procedure on her, or stage the accident outie Mark believed she'd died in, we have a theory as to how she ended up on the severed floor: Burt. In episode 9, Burt (Christopher Walken) breaks into Irving's apartment and offers to take him for a drive, where he explains that he used to chauffeur persons of interest around for Lumon. He says he didn't ask questions about what they'd do to said people, before telling Irving that he elected to be severed so that he could be "innocent" again – suggesting that he knew the job he was doing previously was morally questionable. Considering how easily he managed to get into Irving's apartment, might he have been the one that took Gemma?

Did Mark S save Gemma? What's his plan?

(Image credit: Apple)

Yes, Mark does manage to save Gemma, helping her escape the inside of Lumon and make it to the stairwell where she's brought back to her original self. However, Mark doesn't join her, with his innie self deciding to stay inside with Helly. We never see Gemma physically leave the building, but we'd hope after she realized that he's not coming with her, she made it outside and back into the real world.

As for Mark's plan, that's a little more unknown. Innie Mark clearly chooses to follow his heart and stay with Helly on the severed floor, but it's not clear what he thinks will happen next. Lumon is in meltdown and it seems pretty clear they're going to face some serious repercussions if Gemma reveals what they did to her. Therefore, it's anyone's guess how long Mark and Helly will actually be able to stay down there as their innie selves.

What was the deal with the baby goats?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance fans have been desperate to know why Lumon's severed floor even had a Mammalians Nurturable Department since its Goat Room was revealed in season 1, episode 5. We got another glimpse at the critters early on in season 2 but it wasn't until the finale that we got some actual information as to why they're there – and in true Severance style, it's still not entirely clear.

When Mark S finally completes his 25th MacroData Refinement, AKA 'Cold Harbor', in episode 10, Mammalians head Lorne (Gwendoline Christie) ferries a baby goat to a clinical-looking room. There, Drummond encourages her to execute the animal so that it can be "entombed with a cherished woman [who we can only assume means Gemma], whose spirit it must guide to Kier's door. We commit this animal to Kier, and his eternal war against pain." While it's technically a tech company, Lumon lore is cult-like in other respects, so it stands to reason that some parts of it feel more religious. How many other poor goats, and people subsequently, have suffered the same fate?

Has Lumon done this before?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

When they're preparing to sacrifice the baby goat, Lorne asks Drummond, "How many more must I give?" to which he replies, "As many as the Founder calls." While it is not explicitly stated, this exchange seems to imply that this is not the first time this has happened. Could it be that it's not only Gemma who has been the first put through such a grueling experience? How long has this been going on for – and just how extensive have Lumon's experiments been?

What happened to Irving?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Earlier on in season 2, Burt came clean about his criminal past to Irving, before his husband Fields (John Noble) hinted that he was still lying about certain things he'd once been involved in. In episode 9, Burt breaks into Irving's apartment and suggests they take a drive, during which he reveals he used to work as a chauffeur for Lumon – long before he was severed and joined Optics and Design. "I never hurt anyone. I want you to know that," he tells Irving. "I drove people places. I didn't ask what happened to them once they got there."

With that, it becomes clear Burt was sent to make Irving "disappear" by Drummond, who'd previously ransacked Irving's home and discovered he was on to them, and Helena Eagan ensured to her father Jame that they were "taking care of Mr. Bailiff." Somehow, though, Burt still remembers the connection they shared while severed and evidently decides to help Irving escape, dropping him and his dog at the train station and buying him a ticket.

"This line goes as far as you can go. I can't know where you get off," Burt explains. "And you can never come back to Kier." After failing to convince Burt to come with him, Irving boards the train, and that's that. We just hope that's not the last we see of John Turturro's character…

What will happen to Lumon?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

This is the big question that will probably dominate much of a potential season 3. Lumon will be facing a huge fallout from the events of the season finale. Already a controversial company, if news that they've been kidnapping and experimenting on people gets out, it could well be the end of them.

However, it's important to remember that Lumon's reach may be bigger than we ever imagined. Not only did this season confirm they have international branches, but there have been indications in the past that other companies have used the severance procedure. It's going to take a lot to bring all of this crashing down. Could Gemma's case be enough?

Will there be a Severance season 3?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus has yet to officially renew Severance for a third season, but we're pretty certain there are more episodes on the way. While season 2 didn't end on a cliffhanger like season 1 did, it still feels like there's much more to explore, including what happens to Mark S. now that he's elected to stay severed with Helly R?

Ben Stiller has hinted that an announcement as to the future of Severance is imminent, too, with the director sharing so on the New Heights podcast. For more, we've rounded up everything we know so far about a potential Severance season 3.

Severance seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows for some viewing inspiration.