A Clash of Clans series is coming to Netflix as game developer promises "more details" to come: "We just couldn't keep it a secret any longer"

Get ready to rally your troops because a Clash of Clans series is coming to Netflix.

Based on the highly popular mobile game, Netflix has greenlit a new series titled CLASH. The news was announced by the game’s developer Supercell on Twitter. "We’re partnering with Netflix to bring the war-waging world of CLASH to life like never before," reads the caption. "More details are coming later, but we just couldn’t keep it a secret any longer." Check out the post below.

We’re partnering with @Netflix to bring the war-waging world of CLASH to life like never before. A new animated series has been greenlit and is currently in pre-production. That’s all for now. More details are coming later, but we just couldn’t keep it a secret any longer.… pic.twitter.com/7aODey7e8JMay 20, 2025

Moments later, Netflix sent out a press release confirming the news, stating that the animated series will be set in the world of both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, and will build upon the games. Much like Clash of Clans, the show will follow "a determined, but in over his head, Barbarian who must rally a band of misfits to defend their village and navigate the comically absurd politics of war."

Clash of Clans launched in 2012 and is set in a fantasy world where players step into the shoes of a chief and look after their own village. Players can connect their accounts with others to create clans and participate in Clan Wars. The game has since turned into a world-famous franchise, with both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale racking up over four billion downloads worldwide.

The show is currently in pre-production and has found a showrunner in Entergalactic’s Fletcher Moules, who has previously worked with Supercell on original Clash of Clans animated videos. Screenwriter Ron Weiner, best known for his work on 30 Rock, Futurama, and Arrested Development, serves as head writer.

(Image credit: Supercell)

Of the new partnership, Netflix’s Vice President of Animation Series John Derderian said: "Working with the incredible team at Supercell, Fletcher Moules and Ron Weiner, we’re bringing all the fun, chaos and spirit of the world of CLASH to life in a whole new way."

Plus, Supercell’s Head of Film & TV Curtis Lelash gave a hint at what the upcoming series may look like. "Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love," said Lelash. "They’ve been asking for a CLASH series forever, and we're beyond excited to finally say: it’s happening!"

Clash does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Netflix, or keep up with other exciting upcoming video game adaptations.