Ted Lasso stars aren't ready to say goodbye to the show as they film final episodes

Ted Lasso season 3 is currently in production and there are only three episodes left to film, according to the show's cast. With season 3 being the Apple TV Plus comedy's final outing, that means it's nearly time to bid farewell to AFC Richmond – and stars Hannah Waddingham and Toheeb Jimoh, who play club owner Rebecca and football player Sam, aren't ready.

"We are halfway through shooting season 3 and I would like to pause things because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes," Waddingham told Deadline (opens in new tab). "Brett [Goldstein, executive producer and Roy Kent star] and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we’re both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time.

"It’s like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She’s the girl – my girl – that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore."

Jimoh added: "I feel Sam Obisanya in every fiber of my being. I really identify with this character, he’s been a dream to play. Across this three-season journey, I’ve gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now. It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him.

"I hope there’s more, man, I really do. There are so many more stories to tell. Fingers crossed we get to do that. Who knows what that looks like? Maybe we can come back after taking some time off? I think there will be a lot of tears shed when we have to say our final words."

As for what's to come for Rebecca and Sam as a couple in season 3, "I can’t tell you anything about that! I can’t spill the beans," Jimoh said. "What I can say is that we do get into Sam’s love life a little bit this season and it will be very interesting for people to see how that all unfolds and where it goes. You’ll see what his relationship with Rebecca is like and what it turns into. It will be really interesting no matter what side of the fence you’re on, whether you’re a TedBecca fan or SamBecca fan. There’s going to be a really interesting resolution for all the characters."

Ted Lasso season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait to find out, check out our picks of the best new TV shows coming your way this year.