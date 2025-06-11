After 10 years, Stranger Things star David Harbour is more than ready to say goodbye to his character Jim Hopper: "How much more story is there?"
David Harbour seems relieved that Stranger Things is ending
At the end of this year, one of the best Netflix shows ever made will conclude with Stranger Things season 5. But although fans may be devastated by the sci-fi series coming to an end, star David Harbour seems to be relieved.
"You get to a certain point where you’re like, 'How much more story is there?' You’re having to play a lot of the same beat," said Harbour to fellow Marvel alum Scarlett Johansson via Interview. "And there’s a feeling where you’re like, 'I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven’t seen me do before.' So yeah, after 10 years, it’s like, 'Okay.'"
Harbour took on the role of Hawkins' chief of police Jim Hopper when Stranger Things season 1 started filming in 2015. Since then, Harbour has seen Hopper become a foster dad, investigate undercover scientific labs, and even wind up in a prison camp.
However, Harbour hasn’t always felt this way, as the star made it clear that he has enjoyed his time on the show. "When I started, I loved it so much," he said. "Buddies of mine who'd done TV shows for many years said, 'By season three or four you’ll be running.' And I was like, 'Never! I love all these guys so much.'"
Johansson, who is no stranger to taking part in a long-running franchise or two, acknowledged Harbour‘s need to spread his wings, adding that being part of the MCU for so long made her feel as though her "identity" was wrapped up in the character. "It’s like, 'Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut,'" said the Black Widow star.
Harbour agreed. "It’s the same thing with this show. There’d be certain seasons where you feel like, 'I’m going to go in this different direction.' But as you say, a piece of your psyche is occupied with this group of people and this storyline. I don’t paint my nails, but I get that idea of 'I can’t get a haircut' or 'I can’t shave this freaking mustache.'"
Following Stranger Things season 4's ending three years ago, season 5 will mark the end of Hawkins' never-ending battle with the Upside Down. The fifth season welcomes back the bulk of the original cast, including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and more.
Stranger Things 5 part 1 releases on November 26 on Netflix, with further episodes dropping on Christmas and New Year's Eve. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
