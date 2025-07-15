Ted Lasso star says the comedy show is like "the most beloved, beautiful dog that was buried" that's now been "exhumed" for season 4, and we're really not sure how we feel about that

Ted Lasso season 4 is on the way, after the show apparently wrapped up with its somewhat controversial season 3.

Now, we were already fairly skeptical of returning for more after season 3 was billed as the end, and the latest update from Rebecca actor Hannah Waddingham has only made us more unsure.

"It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we've exhumed it, and I am here for it," Waddingham told Variety. "I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She's my girl. She's in my bloodstream, so I'm thrilled that it's been exhumed."

Honestly, we have no idea how to feel about this. Exhuming a beloved dog isn't exactly a great mental image. Still, Ted Lasso season 1-2 was a solid run of sitcom episodes with a surprising amount of heart, so here's hoping the forthcoming season 4 can recapture the magic after season 3 faltered.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be," Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, said in a statement announcing the show's return.

So far, plot details are pretty scarce, but we do know we'll see Ted coaching a women's team.

Ted Lasso season 4 has no release date just yet.