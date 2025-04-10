Apple TV just released a very brief first look at the new season of hit drama series with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score Slow Horses

Apple TV Plus has released the first, very brief look at Slow Horses season 5.

The streamer released a 95-second clip, which you can watch below, showcasing everything releasing on the platform this summer. Other titles included in the teaser are new series like the Owen Wilson-led sports comedy Stick and sci-fi actioner Murderbot, and movies including Fountain of Youth, a heist film led by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, and Echo Valley, starring Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore.

As for the Slow Horse sneak peek, there's a brief shot of the City of London by night, followed by a glimpse of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb. It's unclear exactly where he is or what he's up to, but it looks like he might be in an elevator in one of the financial buildings in the previous shot.

Slow Horses season 4 premiered in September 2024 to a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show had already been renewed for its fifth season eight months prior in January 2024, and it's been full steam ahead ever since: a season 6 renewal followed in October 2024, and Oldman confirmed filming was already well underway in January 2025.

The series follows a group of MI5 rejects, led by Oldman's Lamb, who have been relegated to desk jobs instead of being fired but somehow still find themselves entangled in the world of international espionage. Season 5 will be based on Mick Herron's novel London Rules, while season 6 adapts two books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House.

Slow Horses doesn't have an exact release date yet.