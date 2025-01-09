Before Slow Horses season 5 is even out, Gary Oldman confirms filming is already well underway on season 6

It seems Slow Horses is rebelling against its title after its star Gary Oldman revealed an impressive filming update. The Apple TV Plus spy thriller is already well into filming its sixth season, despite season 4 only recently wrapping up on screens.

In an interview with Extra TV at the Golden Globes, Oldman introduced Adam Randall to the interviewer, "who directed season 4 and is directing season 6, which we're all going back to after this." After being asked if they decided to just "jump over 5", Oldman clarified: "No, 5 is coming out and then we're in the middle of 6."

Apple officially confirmed Slow Horses season 6 back in fall 2024, after the dramatic fourth season came to a close. However, we'll have a while to wait yet as no release date has been confirmed for season 5 at this point.

Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, the spy show follows a group of MI5 spies who are sent off to administrative grunt work after serious muck ups. There, they're assigned with dull tasks by Slough House's head Jackson Lamb who tries to push them to the point of quitting.

Oldman plays Lamb alongside series regulars like Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney. In the latest season, Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving also joined the cast as Frank Harkness.

Each season so far has focused on a different one of Herron's 13 novels. Season 5 will adapt London Rules, meanwhile season 6 adapts two novels, Joe Country and Slough House.

