One of Apple’s best original shows Slow Horses gets renewed for a sixth season

Apple TV Plus has renewed Slow Horses for a sixth season.

The news comes just days after the first teaser for season 5 was released, which was featured as a surprise after the end credits of the season 4 finale.

The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series is based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron and follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the leader of a team of MI5 employees – known as "Slow Horses" – who have been assigned to desk duty after making career-ending mistakes. Things start to get more exciting, however, when they find themselves in the middle of a dangerous scheme that threatens the safety of Britain. The series boasts a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%.

The cast includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Hugo Weaving.

Each season has adapted one of Herron's novels, with season 5 set to adapt the book London Rules and season 6 set to adapt both Joe Country and Slough House. Per the official logline, season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

All four seasons of Slow Horses are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. Slow Horses season 5 is set to premiere in 2025. Season 6 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2024 and beyond, or, check our chat with the Slow Horses cast about making the show.