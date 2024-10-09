Fan-favorite Apple TV Plus thriller Slow Horses gets surprise season 5 trailer

The first trailer for Slow Horses season 5 has arrived.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, teases a rather violent new season for Jackson Lamb and the gang.

The series, based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), leader of a team of MI5 employees, known as "Slow Horses," who have been condemned to desk duty after making career-ending mistakes. Their lives start to get more exciting, however, when they find themselves in the middle of a series of dangerous schemes that are endangering Britain. Season 5 adapts the novel London Rules.

Per the official logline for season 5, "Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply" (H/T Variety).

The cast includes Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Hugo Weaving.

Here is the first teaser for #SlowHorses Season 5!Streaming 2025, on #AppleTV+ pic.twitter.com/iI2BDHbwsiOctober 9, 2024

The show, adapted by Veep's Will Smith, premiered on Apple TV Plus in April of 2022, with the streaming platform ordering a third and fourth season in June of 2022 ahead of season 2's premiere. It boasts a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%.

All four seasons of Slow Horses are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. Slow Horses season 5 is set to premiere in 2025.