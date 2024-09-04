This under-the-radar Apple spy series is one of the best TV shows on right now - but you probably haven't seen it

Look, I get it. There are so many streaming services out there, so much television to watch, and quite simply just not enough time in the day. However, if there is one series I can guarantee you're sleeping on it's Apple's masterful, underseen spy drama Slow Horses – undoubtedly one of the best TV shows of the past few years. As season 4 begins, now is the time to saddle up and check it out.

Admittedly, I was late to the party, too. Despite working in film and TV, Slow Horses just wasn't on my radar – it felt like nobody online was talking about it and the only people I knew who had seen it were my parents… but who listens to their parents, hey? What's even more embarrassing is that I love spy stories, so much so this was what I specialized in at university (I wanted to be a spy okay, but look at how that turned out). So, why the hell wasn't I watching Slow Horses?

A trip to Slough House

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

This is exactly what I asked myself as I binged all four seasons of the show within a fortnight – which is 24 hours worth of Slow Horses mind... Based on British writer Mick Herron's series of novels, the show focuses on a group of agents based at Slough House, which is where MI5 sends all their worst spies to for one reason or another. Run by Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, a man who farts and drinks his way round the office, the group of misfits – or "rejects" as Lamb not-so-lovingly calls them – often find themselves caught up in intriguing conspiracies.

Not only does the fun premise sell itself, but it also helps shape the show's brilliant structure, something that makes it very easy to watch. Each season is based on a different novel and is only a brief six episodes long, which as one of the show’s stars Christopher Chung (who plays Slough House's resident tech specialist and asshole Roddy Ho) rightly tells GamesRadar+, makes it "easily digestible" for audiences. As he explains: "With only six episodes you are in and out, but you get so much from it. So much is packed into every episode. You have so many threads of story going on at the same time but they are all fully fleshed out, alive and breathing within each other, not tokenistic."

You have so many threads of story going on at the same time but they are all fully fleshed out, alive and breathing within each other Christopher Chung

Part of the joy of watching Slow Horses is seeing how these separate threads will eventually entwine in what is always a gripping finale. As while there appears to be two distinct main storylines each season, they always end up colliding – it's beautiful to watch it all unravel. With every season we also always have the question of, 'Why have you been sent to Slough House', focusing on a different character each time. And yes, we do know it's likely due either to a big fuck up or that they pissed the wrong person off, it's always fun to find out why.

Our beloved rejects

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

And MI5 sure do send a lot of agents to Slough House, meaning our beloved crew of misfits evolves with every season as newcomers join the mix. Although, notably Slow Horses is a show unafraid of killing off key characters too so, be warned, your favorite could bite the dust at any moment.

Season 4 sees Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving come on board alongside legendary British actor Joanna Scanlan. Previous episodes have also featured House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke, Gangs of London's Sope Dirisu, and Alien: Covenant's Katherine Waterston. Meanwhile the show's core cast sees Oldman's Lamb next to Jack Lowden's hapless agent River Cartwright, Jonathan Pryce as his grandfather David, and the always sharp Kristin Scott Thomas as the no-nonsense Taverner.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, there is a continually stellar line-up as brilliant talent are drawn to the show. For Chung, this makes Slow Horses the British equivalent of hit drama The White Lotus, as he explains: "Every season we get a new caliber of incredible actors – everybody wants to be in this show. It's not as glamorous as The White Lotus, which I know every actor wants to be in, but if you are going to do something British this is the thing. So, we get top tier talent."

Agreeing with Chung, co-star Saskia Reeves (who plays the office's administrator Catherine Standish) also adds to GamesRadar+ that Oldman himself plays a huge part in the appeal too: "Without being too sycophantic, I think the fact that Gary Oldman plays one of the main characters has had a very profound effect on the whole program. I loved him growing up and so many people know the different types of work that he's done. He's an extraordinary artist."

In the spotlight

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

With an ever growing cast of characters, the concern then is ensuring that they all get their chance to shine, especially with each season only being six episodes. However, the writers absolutely nail this making sure that each member of Slough House – as well as the wider MI5 in general – get their time in the spotlight.

For example, our Slow Horses season 4 review highlighted how it was the most personal instalment yet as the Cartwright family are thrust into the center of the action. This meant that whilst Pryce's David had only popped up in the show so far, this time he was one of the leads – much to the joy of fans who have been awaiting this moment.

It’s cerebral but Slow Horses also throws in humor, slapstick, chaos, a very British sensibility too, and it has the ability to laugh at itself Saskia Reeves

That was worth the wait because the writing of each character is so cleverly done you become rather attached to every single one of them. You just can't help but fall in love with this ridiculous group of crappy agents, even if many of them are assholes (looking at you in particular Roddy Ho).

It's a show made with a lot of affection, heart, wit, and humor, Reeves tells us, adding that this "interesting concoction" is the secret to its longevity and success. "Even if an audience member isn’t that conscious of how well written it is I think sublimely you are being entertained but your brain is being activated in a great way too," she explains. "It's cerebral but Slow Horses also throws in humor, slapstick, chaos, a very British sensibility too, and it has the ability to laugh at itself."

Everyone loves an underdog

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

So, why aren't people watching this wonderfully entertaining and edge-of-your-seat compelling show? Well, it's a hard question to answer as it's likely a mix of reasons ranging from a lack of marketing to the fact less people subscribe to Apple compared to the likes of Netflix. Plus, there is a lot of TV out there meaning naturally some things will get buried, especially a show as modest as Slow Horses.

That's because just like the characters it follows, Slow Horses is ultimately an underdog. But just because it doesn't shout the loudest, that doesn't mean it should be underestimated. In fact, its humble nature is actually what makes it stand out within the pack as Chung explains: "I don't think that it’s trying to be a sexy drama, something sleek, cool, and stylish. It's really the opposite of those things and I think people crave something like that a bit more now. When I watch TV everything seems to be more polished, clean, and colorful whereas this is the complete antithesis of that. It sits outside in that marketplace."

Chung is right, and that's why those who have seen Slow Horses absolutely adore it – at the end of the day, we all love an underdog. And with season 5 already in the works, its reign as one of the best TV shows on right now looks like it will long continue. Your mission then should you choose to accept it is to dive right in – trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Slow Horses season 4 is now out on Apple TV Plus with new episodes airing weekly.

For more upcoming television that needs to be on your radar, here's our guide to the best new TV shows to watch out for.