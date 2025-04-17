6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 18 - 20)

The best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend include some long-awaited TV returns and one of the most talked-about films of the latest awards season. There is always something for everyone among the best streaming services, but it's not always easy to find the hidden (or not so hidden) gem that truly deserves your time, so we're here to help.

In this list, we explore the most recent movies and TV shows added on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, selecting six excellent titles that should be on your radar right now. Whether you are in the mood for some apocalyptic action, a tale of romantic longing or a surrealist comedy, we've got you covered.

We are already halfway through April, with flowers blooming with the spring season and everyone already thinking about their summer plans. In this more than four months, 2025 has delivered some truly fantastic television, including Netflix's Adolescence, Severance season 2 and Max's The White Lotus season 3. There's even more coming our way, so make some room in your watchlist.

With new TV shows coming up and new upcoming movies releasing both in theaters and on streaming, we barely have time to catch our breath as more titles populate the streamer's libraries. If you too get overwhelmed sometimes and are starving for some expert recommendations, here's our list for the best new movies and TV shows on streaming.

We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Conclave (Prime Video)

Mean Girls in the Vatican? Yes, please. One of this year's Oscar nominees, Conclave is a tense and incredibly entertaining thriller featuring some stunning performances (shout-out to Isabella Rossellini's brief yet masterful work) and a final plot twist that you won't see coming. Guaranteed.

Set in the aftermath of the Pope's death, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence (played by an excellent Ralph Fiennes) as he holds a conclave to find a new successor, inviting cardinals from around the world. As they become sequestered until they reach a clear majority, the mind games truly begin, with buried secrets coming to light in order to tear down opponents.

The film has just been added to Prime Video, so make sure you give it a watch!

New TV shows

The Last of Us season 2 (Max)

After the success of season 1, The Last of Us is back this week on Max with new episodes that will surely break our heart. Again. Fans of the popular video game know very well what we are talking about, as the story adds new characters and devastating storylines that will change Joel and Ellie's lives forever. That's all we can say without revealing too much for those unfamiliar with the story. Our only advice? Be ready.

Set five years after the end of last season, The Last of Us season 2 follows an angry 19-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she struggles to forgive Joel's (Pedro Pascal) past actions and finds love with her best friend Dina (Isabela Merced). However, their mostly peaceful existence is about to be disrupted not only by the infected, but also the arrival of the mysterious Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who seeks revenge for the death of her family.

Doctor Who season 2 premiere (Disney Plus)

Doctor Who is back! Season 2 of the latest version of the show, led by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, has premiered this week, and you should sink your teeth into it as soon as possible. The Doctor is back for a new season of time travelling adventures, which will feature new characters and surprising cameos.

The new season's first episode, titled The Robot Revolution, is now available to watch on Disney Plus. It starts with the Doctor searching for his new companion, Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu), who has been abducted by some big red robots who want to make her their queen. If that premise is not making you press play already, nothing will.

Ransom Canyon (Netflix)

Yellowstone fans, another western series just dropped on Netflix, and it might become your next obsession. Already gathering some comparisons to one of the streamer's most successful romances, Virgin River, the show stars Transformers' Josh Duhamel and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly.

Based on Jodi Thomas' book series, Ransom Canyon follows the lives of three ranching families in Texas Hill Country, as they battle for control. The stoic Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) is the owner and sole occupant of Double K Ranch, as he resists the outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves. While still mourning the loss of his wife, he is also the center of a will-they-wont-they romance alongside Quinn O’Grady (Kelly).

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premiere (Hulu)

June Osborne is ready to finally burn down Gilead, and we are so ready to see it. It has been a long, long way for Elizabeth Moss' character since season 1, and she is now seeking the ultimate revenge in the last season of the award-winning show. It will be a cathartic goodbye for not only one of the best Hulu shows, but also a series that has left a mark in today's pop culture. Its warnings cannot go unheard.

Following the ending of season 5, where we saw June escaping from Canada, the new batch of episodes will see the character infiltrating Gilead and reuniting with characters like Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and Nick (Max Minghella).

The first episode of the new season is now available to watch on Hulu.

Government Cheese (Apple TV Plus)

David Oyelowo leads the cast of this new Apple TV Plus show, which has premiered this week with its first four episodes. The series, created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, is described as a "surrealist family comedy", and one quick look at the trailer confirms that this story doesn't take itself very seriously – and we love that.

Set in 1969, the story follows Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a convicted burglar who is released from prison and returns to his home in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. After reuniting with his family, Hampton tries to start over by inventing a self-sharpening power drill, which he names the Bit Magician. However, reads the synopsis, "the unconventional structure of the Chambers family formed in his absence, moments from his past, run-ins with shady and dangerous figures, and even instances of seeming divine intervention complicate matters."

