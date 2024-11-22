A thriller that's essentially Mean Girls in the Vatican has become a cult hit online – and for good reason

"The men who are dangerous, are the ones who do want it," is the warning at the heart of Edward Berger's (All Quiet on the Western Front) Conclave. Set in the aftermath of the Pope's death, the film follows Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Lawrence as he holds a conclave to find a new successor.

This involves cardinals from around the world becoming sequestered (essentially shut away from the outside world) until they hold a vote with a clear majority. There are a few main candidates: Stanley Tucci's Bellini; Lucian Msamati's Adeyemi; John Lithgow's Tremblay, and Sergio Castellitto's Tedesco all throw their zucchettos in the ring.

Then, when everyone is shut inside, the mind games truly begin. Plots to expose secrets, gain votes, and ultimately tear down opponents start from every corner of the holy city. It's a gripping premise with enough twists and turns to propel the action over its two-hour runtime.

It's Fiennes who steers this masterfully, slowly unraveling as the temperature on the pressure cooker is turned up dial by dial. There are moments when things bubble over, including a particularly brilliant scene with Isabella Rossellini's Sister Agnes.

"Although we sisters are supposed to be invisible, God has nevertheless given us eyes and ears," she tells the room of warring cardinals, before unveiling some information that flips the hierarchy of power once again. Stand-out performances and drip-fed narrative details will have you guessing all the way through who – if anyone – may prove successful.

Critics have praised the film for its tension, and it's part of what's landed it a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And it feels in a year where thrillers have either leaned more comedic (Trap, Wolfs) or psychological (Blink Twice), Conclave is well up there as a contender for the top spot.

Unexpected buzz

Perhaps the most unusual reaction to the movie so far though has been the buzz it's been generating online. Memes have been popping up on social media along with comparisons to everything from Mean Girls to RuPaul's Drag Race. Check out some of the best below:

While these are a lot of fun, there's a really interesting current beneath these comparisons. The drama at the heart of the film is its most juicy element and shows how deeply the lure of power can be corrupted. Take Father Lawrence, for example. He starts the film eschewing the spotlight and hoping for a quick and easy election – until he starts getting votes.

Stanley Tucci's Bellini sees right through him, eviscerating him with the accusation that he is hungry for the papacy, and has always been. Even though Bellini later apologizes, it turns out he was right on the money with his first hunch: when he asks his old friend Lawrence what his papal name would be, Fiennes' holy man responds without a second of hesitation. But, he's not thought about it, right?

It's the same human drama that makes reality TV so addictive. When interaction is boiled down to its most essential in moments of high stress, people show who they really are. So yes, Conclave is very similar to dramas like The Real Housewives, in the sense that it's all about personal emotion at its core – and that's what makes it so entertaining.

But, at the end of the day, whether you come to Conclave through Mean Girls memes or through critical buzz, the film won't be quite what you expect. As – like all of the best thrillers – Berger's latest will keep you guessing with a tone that can't quite be nailed down.

My best advice? Shed your expectations, sit back, and enjoy the ride. Who knew religious succession could be this much fun?

Conclave is in cinemas now.