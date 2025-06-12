Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how the new remake of Stephen King's Running Man can improve on his 1987 movie: "[Ours] was great, but it could've been better"

Arnold Schwarzenegger has high hopes for Edgar Wright's new take on Stephen King classic The Running Man. So high, in fact, that he reckons The Last Night in Soho helmer's upcoming remake could wind up being "better" than his 1987 adaptation.

In a new interview with CBR, the Terminator star recalled the limitations they'd had when bringing King's dystopian novel to life for the first time almost 40 years ago, and how there were things he wishes they could've done differently.

"I love the idea that they're doing a sequel to Running Man, or a remake," Schwarzenegger said. "I don't know what it's going to be, but I mean, because I always felt when we did Running Man, it felt like 'I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie, if we would have had more money for this movie.' If we would [had] had... the visual effects, the technology of visual effects that they have today. All of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better.

"It was great, but it could have been better," he went on. "And I think that they have a good chance now with the new Running Man to make it better. I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful."

Loosely based on King's 1982 novel of the same name, Schwarzenegger's The Running Man takes place between 2017 and 2019. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser, it follows Schwarzenegger's Ben Richards, a wrongly-convicted policeman who agrees to take part in a TV game show. Their objective? Battle killers in front of an audience. The prize? Freedom.

As it stands, it's unclear how faithful Wright's version will be to the source material, though we do know that it'll boast a star-studded cast lead by Glen Powell. Katy O'Brian, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Daniel Ezra, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, and Josh Brolin round out the list.

For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.