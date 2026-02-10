19 years after Frank Darabont's devastating adaptation, Mike Flanagan is set to make a new movie based on Stephen King's The Mist
You know what, hell yeah
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mike Flanagan is gearing up for his fifth Stephen King adaptation – and this time, it's a new take on The Mist.
Per Deadline, Flanagan will direct and write the screenplay. Warner Bros. is set to produce the pic in conjunction with Flanagan's Red Room and Spyglass Entertainment.
The Mist, King's 1980 novella, follows a man named David Drayton who takes shelter in a supermarket after a dense mist surrounds the small town of Bridgton, Maine. Hidden amongst the murkiness are an unending supply of human-eating monsters, and the town, understandably, launches into mass hysteria.
Wildly enough, there's only been one theatrical adaptation of The Mist, and it didn't come about until 2007. Legendary director Frank Darabont (responsible for The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption) not only helmed the pic, but changed the ending from the book to something much more devastating... and it's a scene that frequently makes the top ten in lists like "saddest movie endings" and "best horror movie endings." A TV adaptation hit Hulu in 2017, but was cancelled after just one season.
Flanagan began his King career arc with The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, before moving on to Netflix's Gerald's Game, and The Life of Chuck. He just wrapped filming on a limited series adaptation of Carrie, which is due out sometime in 2026.
The Mist does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming Stephen King adaptations.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.