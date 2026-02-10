19 years after Frank Darabont's devastating adaptation, Mike Flanagan is set to make a new movie based on Stephen King's The Mist

You know what, hell yeah

The Mist.
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Mike Flanagan is gearing up for his fifth Stephen King adaptation – and this time, it's a new take on The Mist.

Per Deadline, Flanagan will direct and write the screenplay. Warner Bros. is set to produce the pic in conjunction with Flanagan's Red Room and Spyglass Entertainment.

