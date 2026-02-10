19 years after Frank Darabont's devastating adaptation, Mike Flanagan is set to make a new movie based on Stephen King's The Mist

Mike Flanagan is gearing up for his fifth Stephen King adaptation – and this time, it's a new take on The Mist.

Per Deadline, Flanagan will direct and write the screenplay. Warner Bros. is set to produce the pic in conjunction with Flanagan's Red Room and Spyglass Entertainment.

The Mist, King's 1980 novella, follows a man named David Drayton who takes shelter in a supermarket after a dense mist surrounds the small town of Bridgton, Maine. Hidden amongst the murkiness are an unending supply of human-eating monsters, and the town, understandably, launches into mass hysteria.

Wildly enough, there's only been one theatrical adaptation of The Mist, and it didn't come about until 2007. Legendary director Frank Darabont (responsible for The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption) not only helmed the pic, but changed the ending from the book to something much more devastating... and it's a scene that frequently makes the top ten in lists like "saddest movie endings" and "best horror movie endings." A TV adaptation hit Hulu in 2017, but was cancelled after just one season.

Flanagan began his King career arc with The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, before moving on to Netflix's Gerald's Game, and The Life of Chuck. He just wrapped filming on a limited series adaptation of Carrie, which is due out sometime in 2026.

The Mist does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming Stephen King adaptations.