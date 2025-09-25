Carrie TV show director teases Mike Flanagan's "fantastic script" as she wraps on episode 4: "What a joy to get to play in the world of Stephen King"

Axelle Carolyn, one of the directors attached to Mike Flanagan's small-screen adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie, has teased the Prime Video show's "fantastic script" as part of a celebratory wrap post.

On September 24, Carolyn took to Instagram to share a photo of a Carrie clapperboard, where she explained they'd just finished shooting episode 4. "I had a blast, working with a cast and crew who made me feel so welcome," she captioned the image. "Eternally grateful to Mike Flanagan for trusting with me with another fantastic script –and what a joy to get to play in the world of Stephen King!"

Described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White", the new take promises to explore how her zealot mother and cruel peers led to the emergence of her mysterious, dangerous powers – and a tragic event that shook the community of Chamberlain, Maine.

Summer H. Howell is set to play the titular telekinetic teen, while Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher) will portray her mom, Margaret White. Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (The Fall of the House of Usher), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Siena Agudong (Resident Evil), Alison Thornton (Dare Me), Joel Oulette (Splinter Cell: Deathwatch), Thalia Dudek (Out of the Dust), Josie Totah (The Buccaneers), Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Amber Midthunder (Prey), and Scream's Matthew Lillard round out the supporting cast.

At this point, Flanagan is a dab hand at bringing King's works to the big screen, having previously directed movie versions of Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck. Carolyn previously collaborated a couple of Flanagan's acclaimed Netflix series: The Midnight Club and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in which she helmed episode 8, 'The Romance of Certain Old Clothes'. Other credits of hers include Creepshow, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

While we wait for more news on the Carrie TV series, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, or our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.