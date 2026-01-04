Mike Flanagan wants to get to work on his Dark Tower series to ensure the movie isn’t “the final word”

For all the incredible Stephen King adaptations, there have also been some stinkers. One such misfire that really felt like it had forgotten the name of its father was the Nikolaj Arcel-directed 2017 big-screen take on The Dark Tower. Starring Idris Elba as the gunslinger, Roland Deschain, and Matthew McConaughey as Randall Flagg, the film was poorly received by critics and audiences alike, killing any chances of the gunslinger’s quest to go any further.

Thankfully, the man who has tackled King tales like Doctor Sleep, The Life of Chuck, and soon a television adaptation of Carrie, will be heading for the tower, courtesy of another collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to Empire about the development of the gunslinger’s trip across the desert for the man in black, Flanagan assured that it is "moving. We’ve got a lot of scripts done for it. It’s the first priority.”

There are many factors to consider when adapting a story comprised of eight core books and a short story or two. The primary concern for Flanagan, however, is that he delivers on bringing the tower to life in a way that the film didn’t. "We can’t let that be the final word. We really can’t.”

While the wheels might be turning for the show’s development, there are no confirmed cast members attached just yet. Nevertheless, don’t be surprised if we end up seeing some familiar Flanagan favorites making an appearance when they do. Rahul Kohli as the gunslinger, anyone?

Before that, though, Carrie will be arriving on Prime Video later this year. Should you need a King fix before that, check out our ranking of every Stephen King movie here.