Marvel star reacts to Hideo Kojima's glowing review of his underwater thriller, says "it's an incredible honor to be recognized" by the Death Stranding director

Simu Liu says he's "absolutely floored" after reading Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima's glowing review of his new underwater thriller Last Breath.

"It's an incredible honour to be recognized by kojima-sama, one of the greatest visionaries the gaming medium has ever known," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor wrote, quote-tweeting Kojima, who admitted the movie made him "cry again and again".

"I watched LAST BREATH (2025) on the plane. Based on a true story—a miraculous tale of a saturation diver accident during an undersea pipeline repair (there was a documentary version previously)," the rest of the original post read. "The film maintains an unrelenting sense of claustrophobia and oxygen-deprived tension throughout. Everyone who risks their life to save a fellow crewmate, without hesitation, is just so cool.

"Unknown to the world, there are unsung heroes out there who continue to work in dangerous conditions. Woody Harrelson was great, but it was Simu Liu—no superpowers, no kung fu—who truly captured what it means to be humanly heroic."

Also starring The Meg's Cliff Curtis, The Witcher's MyAnna Buring, Peaky Blinders' Finn Cole, and Woody Harrelson, Last Breath was directed by Alex Parkinson, from a script he co-wrote with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks. It's currently rated 79% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given some of his previous reviews, it kind of stands to reason that Kojima rated Last Breath. The videogame designer has heaped praise on titles such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, A Quiet Place: Day One, Dune: Part Two, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning over the last year or so, so it's safe to say he's a big fan of all things action and spectacle.

Just recently, Kojima revealed that his all-time favorite films are Taxi Driver, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, and Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low.

