Hideo Kojima shares the secrets behind his movie reviews, and it's adorably low-key: a Notes app filled with thumbs up and heart emojis

Hideo Kojima is a movie buff, to put it mildly. While the legendary video game developer has recently gained traction on social media via his snap reactions to the latest and greatest releases (or, in the case of Madame Web, six words that say all you need to know), he frequently laces his works with allusions to everything from James Bond to Escape From New York.

But how does he keep track of his movie-watching habits? As revealed in a wide-ranging profile on GQ, he has a Notes app filled with his verdicts and mini-reviews. A thumbs up (or two) indicates a 'like or love'. An eyes emoji is an ominous 'no comment', while a heart emoji marks a film Kojima has watched with his two sons.

As for his four favorites? In true Letterboxd style, Kojima never settles on a set in stone Mount Rushmore, but has a current list ready for those who want to tap into a little more of what makes him tick: "2001: A Space Odyssey. Taxi Driver. Mad Max 2. Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low."

Anyone who has sat through Metal Gear Solid 4's hours of cutscenes will know that Hideo Kojima isn't just keen to watch movies; he's long harbored ambitions to direct his own.

While Kojima has mostly stuck to the world of consoles and PC gaming with his grand ideas, he has admitted that – as the sands of time slip away – he is still keen to make good on sitting in the director's chair for a feature.

"How old will I be after I finish [post-Death Stranding 2 project] Physint? Late sixties? I haven’t really said anything about the future projects – I do have ideas – but I’m thinking I should direct a film after Physint because I’ll be too old in the future."

For those who haven't kept tabs on Kojima's upcoming schedule, Death Stranding 2 (featuring the return of Norman Reedus' Sam Porter Bridges) is set to hit PS5 in June.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From there, Kojima is moving to work on Physint, a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series that appears to be "five or six years away." After that, who knows? But we might finally get the Kojima movie – and that gets a thumbs up emoji from us.

For more, check out the new PS5 games and movie release dates just over the horizon.