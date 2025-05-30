50 years after Jaws hit theaters, a new documentary with never-before-seen footage and commentary from Steven Spielberg is headed to Disney Plus

A new documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws is headed to Hulu and Disney Plus.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story offers an "unfiltered look at the chaos and creativity" behind the making of Jaws, featuring never-before-seen footage from director Spielberg's and shark activist Wendy Benchley's personal archives, including home videos and "rare outtakes."

Per ABC, Spielberg candidly reflects on everything "from battling a malfunctioning mechanical shark and relentless weather delays to his own post-production PTSD and fears the film would end his career."

The doc also takes a look at the negative and unfortunate ripple effect the film had on the public opinion of sharks, and how they have been both feared and hunted creatures ever since. The doc also features brand-new interviews with cast, crew, filmmakers, and shark advocates and activists. You can watch the trailer below.

It broke down. It malfunctioned. It made history. Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, premiering Thursday, July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic.

Jaws, based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, who also co-wrote the screenplay, hit theaters in 1975 and took the world by storm. The thriller sees an unlikely team of heroes set out to capture and kill a shark that is terrifying the citizens of a seaside town known as Amity Island - and grossed a whopping $476 million against a budget of only $9 million.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is set to premiere Thursday, July 10 on National Geographic. The doc will head to Hulu and Disney Plus the next day. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus movies and the best Disney Plus shows to stream right now.