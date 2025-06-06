The 32 greatest cinematic legal thrillers ever made

Why are there so many great legal thrillers? Why is the courtroom such a great setting for drama? TV journalists love to cover high-profile court cases because they're breaking news on a schedule. The rule of law and viewers' understanding of how trials operate serve as a reliable framework from which surprising revelations or twists can emerge. Perhaps it's the same with movies: audiences know, generally, how lawyers operate and how a trial proceeds. What they don't know is what exciting thing is going to happen when the steadfast defense attorney yells "Objection!" or the jury stands to deliver the verdict.

The law is such a natural vehicle for exciting narratives that legal dramas and legal thrillers sometimes even mix with other genres, like horror or holiday flicks. The stories can come from real-life cases or they can be works of fiction—a lot of them are based on books by one author in particular, John Grisham.

Here are 32 of the greatest legal thrillers ever to make their opening arguments at the box office. If it pleases the court, please note that there are no documentaries on this list—you could come up with an entire list of just true crime legal docs if you wanted to.

32. Liar Liar

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 1997

Director: Tom Shadyac

This classic '90s comedy might not be the first thing that comes to mind when brainstorming great legal thrillers, but there is a climactic moment in the courtroom. Jim Carrey's Fletcher Reede son made a wish that his father would be unable to lie for an entire day—and that's kind of a problem for Fletcher's job as a high-profile, somewhat sleazy divorce attorney. And yet, even when he's deprived of one of the go-to tools in a lawyer's arsenal (lying), Fletcher still manages to find a way to argue and win the case fair and square.

31. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Year: 2005

Director: Scott Derrickson

A lot of legal thrillers are inherently tense and occasionally have scary moments, but The Exorcism of Emily Rose is an honest-to-goodness horror movie. Loosely based on a true story, the film follows Laura Linney as a lawyer tasked with defending a priest accused of being responsible for the death of a young girl in what appears to be an exorcism gone wrong. It's a testament to the Scott Derrickson-directed film that it succeeds as both a legal thriller and one of the best horror movies of 2025 without shortchanging either genre.

30. A Civil Action

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Year: 1998

Director: Steven Zaillian

John Travolta leads this legal drama about one of the biggest toxic tort lawsuits in American history, following personal injury attorney Jan Schlichtmann (Travolta) as he goes from being driven by profits to risking everything to represent a Massachusetts community suffering from a child leukemia epidemic thanks to contaminated groundwater. At times a little stuffy, A Civil Action doesn't reinvent the legal drama wheel, but it's an effective tale all the same.

29. The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2020

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin is a singularly talented writer who can, admittedly, be a little much, but if you have a taste for his Sorkinisms, you'll enjoy The Trial of the Chicago 7. A Netflix release that was one of the few high profile movies to premiere during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the film follows seven anti–Vietnam War protesters who were infamously charged with crimes after they were (perhaps falsely) pinned with the responsibility for inciting a riot at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

28. Runaway Jury

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Year: 1996

Director: Gary Fleder

One of many John Grisham adaptations to make the list of the best thrillers of the legal persuasion, Runaway Jury stars Gene Hackman as a powerful, shady consultant who uses whatever underhanded means he can to shape jury selection so that his client, in this case a gun manufacturer, can be sure to win. Dustin Hoffman plays a lawyer on the other side, but there's a wrinkle: John Cusack's Nicholas Easter is on the jury, and he seems to have a motive of his own and the ability to sway the jury however he wants. Fairly pulpy fun, Runaway Jury's only flaw is how sadly outdated and naive its hopes for American gun control are.

27. A Man for All Seasons

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Year: 1966

Director: Fred Zinnemann

One of the greatest films about exploiting technicalities as much as you humanly can. This Best Picture-winner follows Sir Thomas More, the 16th-century Lord Chancellor of England who, as a devout Catholic, refused to officially condone Henry VIII's divorce or to recognize the king as the head of the Church of England. With his strong legal skills and even stronger convictions, More (Paul Scofield) attempts to avoid having his head on a pike by exploiting every possible loophole he can to avoid committing legally provable treason.

26. Argentina, 1985

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Year: 2022

Director: Santiago Mitre

This 2022 Argentinian film feels like so many of the great American legal dramas of the '90s, with major Sorkinesque and Spielbergian vibes. That's a huge compliment, and American viewers will feel right at home watching Julio César Strassera (Ricardo Darín) take on the difficult task of prosecuting the leaders of the recently ended military junta for their crimes against humanity. It's a fascinating story that non-Argentines might be too familiar with, but the filmmaking is familiar in a comforting way.

25. Juror #2

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Year: 2022

Director: Clint Eastwood

Juror No. 2, a film from the then-94-year-old Clint Eastwood, was barely given a proper theatrical release for whatever reason; a shame because it's an extremely engaging little legal thriller with a great premise. While serving on a jury for a murder trial, recovering alcoholic Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) begins to suspect that he might have actually accidentally been responsible for the death in question. With his pregnant wife expecting their first child, he's in a tricky moral dilemma — does he try to get a man he knows is innocent convicted to save his own skin?

24 Rashomon

(Image credit: Daiei)

Year: 1950

Director: Akira Kurosawa

The legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon has become a shorthand for any sort of storytelling that shows the same events from multiple perspectives, but what's sometimes overlooked is that we see the three versions because they're sides of a courtroom drama (or at least what passes for a court room in feudal Japan). When a samurai is murdered, we hear from a bandit, the samurai's wife, and from the dead samurai himself (thanks to a medium who claims to speak with the dead) about what really went down in the woods. Honestly? Modern legal dramas should have psychics summon the deceased victim as a surprise witness.

23. Miracle on 34th Street

(Image credit: 20th Century-Fox)

Year: 1947

Director: George Seaton

"Is Santa Claus real?" is a plot point in many, many Christmas movies. Only Miracle on 34th Street makes a legal matter out of it. When a mysterious old man named Kris Kringle becomes the mall Santa for Macy's flagship department store, he soon finds himself facing jail time despite all the holly jolly joy he's providing. The only hope of winning his case? Proving, legally, that Kris is indeed the real Santa — or at least that the government recognizes him as such. Shout-out to the US Postal Service for saving Christmas.

22. Kramer vs. Kramer

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Year: 1979

Director: Robert Benton

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, both of whom won Oscars for their roles, star as Ted and Joanna Kramer, a divorced couple who find themselves in a bitter custody dispute over which one of them can raise their young son. At the time, a very progressive film that explored divorce and the psychological effects it has on children as well as various parenting gender roles, Kramer vs. Kramer may feel a touch outdated in comparison to 21st-century flicks. However, it's still a profound, raw drama about a complex situation.

21. The Caine Mutiny Court Martial

(Image credit: Showtime)

Year: 2023

Director: William Friedkin

There have been other versions of The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, which has a Naval lieutenant trying to justify the mutiny he led against his possibly unhinged commanding officer. Perhaps most famously, there was an adaption of the play it's based on in the '50s starring Humphry Bogart. The 2023 version, the last film William Friedkin directed, is especially gripping — which is no small feat considering the entire movie essentially takes place in a Navy courtroom, with not even a flashback to any of the action of the titular mutiny. It's a masterful use of some of the most essential aspects of filmmaking — dialog, performance, and direction — to create tremendous tension.

20. The Rainmaker

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Year: 1997

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola helms this John Grisham adaptation, which stars Matt Damon as a young lawyer who has just passed the bar but can't get a job at any fancy firm. Instead, he takes what he can get at an ambulance-chasing firm, only to find himself fighting an incredible underdog legal battle against a huge health insurance company accused of improperly denying coverage that could've saved a poor young man with leukemia's life. (The term for such a potentially lucrative case? A rainmaker.) Danny DeVito stars as his paralegal buddy while Jon Voight plays the intimidating opposing counsel.

19. The Passion of Joan D'Arc

(Image credit: Arc Société Générale des Films)

Year: 1928

Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer

A profoundly important piece of film history that helped establish cinematography techniques like close-ups, Carl Theodor Dreyer's silent film is based on the actual transcripts of the 15th-century trial of the iconic French leader Joan of Arc (Renée Jeanne Falconetti). Unflinching and deliberately unglamorous despite the stylized concrete sets, The Passion of Joan of Arc follows the young girl as she's tried for heresy, stays true to her beliefs, and, as history records, is eventually burned at the stake.

18. Anatomy of a Fall

(Image credit: Neon)

Year: 2023

Director: Justine Triet

An eye-opening film for fans of American legal dramas who were shocked to learn that French court works like that (apparently, you can just talk?) Anatomy of a Fall is an engrossing watch regardless of the legal system. The winner of the 2023 Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Anatomy of a Fall follows the trial of a novelist (Sandra Hüller) whose husband (Samuel Theis) falls to his death while working on their mountain chalet, or was he pushed? She finds herself on trial, and as the baggage of their relationship gets brought up, the truth becomes harder to discern.

17. Judgement at Nuremberg

(Image credit: United Artists)

Year: 1961

Director: Stanley Kramer

Judgment at Nuremberg offers a fictionalized take on the Nuremberg Military Tribunals, where many Nazis were put on trial for crimes against humanity following the end of World War II. Although the characters in the 1961 film, released less than a decade and a half after the actual trials, are fictional, the impact of the lengthy movie is very real. It's a legal epic, following high up members of the Nazi party's judicial system as they stand to face justice for the unjust things they've done.

16. Presumed Innocent

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Year: 1990

Director: Alan J. Pakula

This early '90s legal thriller enjoyed a second round of relevance when Apple TV Plus adapted the John Grisham novel it's based on into a Jake Gyllenhaal-led miniseries in 2023. That show's pretty good, but there's something undeniable about the feature-length take on the story, starring Harrison Ford as a prosecutor who is charged with murder after his colleague, whom he'd previously had an affair with, is killed. The movie is both extremely steady and reliable in that '90s sort of way, but also deliciously pulpy.

15. Inherit the Wind

(Image credit: United Artists)

Year: 1960

Director: Stanley Kramer

Inherit the Wind is about the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, when a Tennessee high school teacher was tried for teaching the theory of evolution, but the 1960 movie is really about McCarthyism. Starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March, and Gene Kelly (in a non-dancing role), Inherit the Wind is an engaging, philosophical legal drama that uses the backlash against perceived enemies of Creationism to speak to larger themes of groupthink and chilling effects.

14. Dark Waters

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Year: 2019

Director: Todd Haynes

Mark Ruffalo plays Robert Bilott, a corporate defense lawyer who finds himself fighting against the massively powerful chemical manufacturing company DuPont after he represents a farmer living near one of their plants whose cows have been getting sick. That case soon turns into a much bigger—and scarier—situation as Bilott realizes that DuPont has been knowingly dumping "forever chemicals" that never leave the bloodstream. A legal thriller that verges on outright horror at times, Dark Waters is a true story that does an exceptional job of demonstrating the stakes and lopsided power dynamics of such a massive case.

13. To Kill a Mockingbird

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 1962

Director: Robert Mulligan

One of the great American novels is also one of the great legal dramas, but of course, To Kill a Mockingbird is about much more than just a court case. A foundational coming-of-age tale that endures throughout the decades, To Kill a Mockingbird is a beautiful look at childhood in '30s Alabama, though it of course culminates in a thrilling courtroom sequence where Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) fights for a Black man who has been falsely accused of a crime. Finch's nobility—and the limitations of his intentions and actions—rightfully make him an iconic character, and the trial one of the most important depictions of justice in fiction.

12. In the Name of the Father

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 1993

Director: Jim Sheridan

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in this legal drama, based on a real case from the 1970s when Gerry Conlon, a Northern Irishman, was arrested and falsely convicted along with three others for a bombing in the English town of Guildford. An engrossing and aggravating tale about a miscarriage of justice, In the Name of the Father also explores the merits of violence and non-violence in a wider struggle. In the Name of the Father was nominated for seven Oscars, though it went home empty-handed at the 66th Academy Awards.

11. The Firm

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Year: 1993

Director: Sydney Pollack

Author John Grisham is the king of the legal thriller, and perhaps no adaptation of his work is more thrilling than The Firm. Starring Tom Cruise as a young lawyer, The Firm follows recent law grad Mitch McDeere as he accepts a cushy job at a Memphis, Tennessee firm with his wife. However, when he realizes that the firm is corrupt and involved with the mob and is part of an elaborate money laundering and tax fraud scheme, he wants out — but leaving the firm isn't so easy, especially if you know what Mitch knows. Gene Hackman co-stars as a veteran of the firm in a terrific performance.

10. My Cousin Vinny

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Year: 1992

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Joe Pesci plays the titular Vinny, a brash Brooklyn lawyer who just passed the bar and who gets a call from his cousin, who has been arrested for a murder he did not commit in rural Alabama. So Vinny and his fiancée Mona Lisa Vito (an absolutely delightful Marisa Tomei) head down south to try to defend them—even though Vinny, a relative novice to the law, is a little out of his depth. Also, the folks in Alabama don't take too kindly to Yankee cityfolk. My Cousin Vinny is a charming fish-out-of-water comedy and a pretty slick legal romp as well.

9. Erin Brockovich

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 2000

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Julia Roberts stars as Erin Brockovich in Steven Soderbergh's darling legal drama. Based on a true story, the film follows Brockovich, a single mother of three kids, when she finds a job doing office work for a lawyer who represented her after a car crash. Despite not being a lawyer and having a brash personality—or, perhaps, because of those traits—Brockovich ends up being instrumental in exposing a massive groundwater contamination scandal and getting justice for the many victims in a Southern California town.

8. JFK

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Year: 1991

Director: Oliver Stone

"Back… and to the left." It's probably not a good idea to take Oliver Stone's filmed exploration of the conspiracy surrounding the assasination of President John F. Kennedy as the definitive truth of what happened that day in Dallas—it almost certainly isn't, at least exactly as depicted—but gosh darn if it isn't one of the most engrossing films ever made. Starring Kevin Costner as the real-life district attorney who tried to investigate and prosecute those he believed might actually be responsible for the assassination, JFK is a hypnotizingly watchable rabbit hole.

7. Michael Clayton

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Year: 2007

Director: Tony Gilroy

Michael Clayton (George Clooney) is decidedly not a lawyer. Instead, he's a "fixer," somebody who does the at-times dirty work that needs to be done in order for the prestigious New York City law firm he works for to defend its clients. The 2007 movie, one of the all-time great legal thrillers, follows the weary Clayton as he starts to develop a conscience when he learns of a criminal cover-up involving a massive agricultural conglomerate. Tilda Swinton and a scene-stealing Tom Wilkinson co-star.

6. Philadelphia

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Year: 1993

Director: Jonathan Demme

Tom Hanks stars as Andrew Beckett, an attorney in the film's titular city who is fired from his job because he has AIDS. Seeking to sue for his wrongful dismissal, Beckett eventually gets the help of an African-American personal injury lawyer (Denzel Washington), who agrees to help Beckett despite his initial homophobia and fear of the then-less-understood deadly disease and how it spreads. One of the first major movies to depict homosexuality in a positive light, and helmed by the extremely empathetic and deft filmmaker Jonathan Demme, Philadelphia is a rightful classic.

5. Anatomy of a Murder

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Year: 1959

Director: Otto Preminger

If you're in the mood to watch a great trial, there are few movies that do it better than Otto Preminger's seminal legal drama, Anatomy of a Murder. Starring Jimmy Stewart, the film follows small-town Michigan lawyer Paul Biegler (Stewart) as he defends a US Army Lieutenant accused of murdering another man. The defendant (Ben Gazzara) doesn't deny the killing, but claims he did so because the man assaulted his wife (Lee Remick). Biegler faces an uphill battle to get any sort of deserved justice in this case, which presents no easy answers.

4. A Few Good Men

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Year: 1992

Director: Rob Reiner

If you haven't seen A Few Good Men but are familiar with Jack Nicholson blaring out "You want the truth? You can't handle the truth!" you deserve to see this movie, one of the most purely watchable flicks ever made, in full. The outburst is an explosive release following efforts by cocky Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) to pin misconduct on the imposing Colonel Nathan R. Jessep (Nicholson). It's arguably writer Aaron Sorkin's best script—or at least his most fun one.

3. The Verdict

(Image credit: 20th Century-Fox)

Year: 1982

Director: Sidney Lumet

Paul Newman stars as Frank Galvin, a washed-up attorney who now can usually be found drinking at a bar when he's not chasing ambulances. However, when the right case falls in his lap—a medical malpractice case against a Catholic hospital that everyone involved assumes will settle—Newman regains his passion for justice and makes the risky, potentially ill-advised decision to take it to trial. It's a profound and subtle legal drama, and Newman is downright incredible in the lead.

2. Paths of Glory

(Image credit: United Artists)

Year: 1952

Director: Stanley Kubrick

The first half of Stanley Kubrick's anti-war masterpiece is one of the greatest battle sequences you'll see in a movie, especially one made way back in the early '50s. The second half, though, is a kangaroo court where French officials are looking for somebody to blame for the inevitable failure of a disastrous charge over the trenches in World War I. Kirk Douglas stars as Colonel Dax, a lawyer in his civilian life who takes it upon himself to defend the four men picked as scapegoats. It's infuriating in all the ways it should be.

1. 12 Angry Men

(Image credit: United Artists)

Year: 1957

Director: Sidney Lumet

Almost none of Sidney Lumet's legal drama takes place inside a courtroom, technically. Instead, all the action—and it does feel exciting despite the entire movie being nothing more than a conversation between 12 men—takes place in a jury's deliberation room. All but one of the jurors are convinced by the prosecution's argument and are ready to convict a young man for allegedly killing his abusive father. However, the sole holdout (Henry Fonda) makes an impassioned case for reasonable doubt, slowly and methodically trying to win other jurors to his side. The movie is, unanimously, a masterpiece.